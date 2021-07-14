Live
News|Politics

Turkey, Israel want to improve ties after presidents’ call: AKP

Turkey’s Erdoğan calls Israel’s new president but both sides say the other must move first for any rapprochement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds up a placard with what he says is a series of maps of historical Palestine [File: Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds up a placard with what he says is a series of maps of historical Palestine [File: Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
14 Jul 2021

Turkey and Israel agreed to work towards improving their strained relations after a rare phone call between their presidents, a spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AK Party said on Wednesday.

The two countries expelled ambassadors in 2018 after a bitter falling-out. Ankara has condemned Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians, while Israel has called on Turkey to drop support for the Palestinian group Hamas that governs Gaza.

Both sides say the other must move first for any rapprochement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Israel’s new president, Isaac Herzog, on Monday to congratulate him on taking office. Israel’s presidency is a largely ceremonial office.

“A framework emerged after this call under which advances should be made on several issues where improvements can be made, and where steps towards solving problematic areas should be taken,” spokesman Omer Celik said after an AK Party meeting.

Celik singled out the Palestinians as one of many issues Turkey wants to discuss with Israel, adding areas such as tourism and trade should be a “win-win” for both nations. Bilateral trade has remained strong amid the political disputes.

‘Terror state’

During the call, which came a day after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Ankara, Erdoğan told Herzog he valued maintaining dialogue and said Turkish-Israeli relations were key for regional stability.

Erdoğan also reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, adding “positive steps” would also help Turkey’s ties with Israel, his office said.

In May, Erdoğan called Israel a “terror state” after Israeli police shot rubber-coated steel bullets and stun grenades towards Palestinian youths at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israel has accused Turkey of aiding members of Hamas, which is considered a “terrorist organisation” by Israel and its Western allies.

Turkey has also recently been trying to repair its frayed ties with Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Monday’s call came a month after Naftali Bennett became Israel’s prime minister, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom Erdoğan had frequently traded barbs.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Migrant deaths nearly doubled in first half of 2021

Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after leaving Libya to reach European soil [Sergi Camara/AP]

Ex-DRC PM Matata placed under house arrest for embezzlement

Prosecutors asked Parliament to lift the immunity granted to Matata in his new role as a senator [File: Bertrand Guay/AFP]

India to China: ‘Unilateral change of status quo not acceptable’

Jaishankar and China&#39;s Wang Yi met at the sidelines of a gathering of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tajikistan on Wednesday [Twitter/Dr. S. Jaishankar]

Lebanon’s Hariri presents cabinet to president to end deadlock

Lebanese prime minister-designate Saad Hariri arrives to meet with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Beirut [Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS]
Most Read

More than 1,700 arrested over South Africa violence

Soldiers guard banking automatic teller machines at the Bara taxi rank shops in Soweto, Johannesburg [Ali Greeff/AP photo]

Taliban claims capturing key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

Scientists develop pain-free blood sugar test for diabetics

Professor of Physics Paul Dastoor holds up a non-invasive, printable saliva test strip for diabetics at the University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia [Courtesy of University of Newcastle via Reuters]

‘This is my job’: US writer decries alleged Iranian kidnap plot

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shows an FBI car guarding outside her Brooklyn apartment after federal authorities unveiled an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to abduct her [Reuters]