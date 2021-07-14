Live
News|Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro, hospitalised for chronic hiccups, could need surgery

Brazilian president’s office says Jair Bolsonaro is suffering from intestinal blockage and is being taken to Sao Paulo.

In a local radio interview last week Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was suffering from 'hiccups 24 hours a day' [Adriano Machado/Reuters]
In a local radio interview last week Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was suffering from 'hiccups 24 hours a day' [Adriano Machado/Reuters]
14 Jul 2021

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being taken to Sao Paulo where doctors will determine if he needs emergency surgery, his office said on Wednesday, after the far-right leader was hospitalised for chronic hiccups.

Bolsonaro, 66, had been complaining publicly since last week about suffering from hiccups following surgery on a dental implant on July 3.

His office said in a statement that Bolsonaro, who has required several surgeries since being stabbed in the abdomen at a political rally in 2018, was suffering from an intestinal blockage.

Earlier on Wednesday, the office said he had been taken to a military hospital in the capital Brasilia “to undergo tests and to investigate the cause of the hiccups”.

Speaking to a local radio station last week, Bolsonaro had said, “This happened to me before, maybe due to the medicine I’m taking, I have hiccups 24 hours a day.”

Bolsonaro’s health has been an issue during his presidency.

He nearly died after being stabbed in the intestines on the campaign trail in 2018, resulting in multiple follow-up surgeries. Pro-Bolsonaro federal legislator Bia Kicis wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that Bolsonaro’s hospitalisation was “a consequence of the 2018 knifing”.

It came as the president is facing mass protests and a Senate commission investigation into his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 535,800 people to date, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Bolsonaro has also been accused of failing to adequately respond to alleged irregularities in the Brazilian health ministry’s procurement of a COVID-19 vaccine from India. After the reports of irregularities became public, the government suspended the contract.

Citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the matter, the Reuters news agency reported on Monday that Brazil’s federal police had formally opened a probe into Bolsonaro over the allegations.

The far-right leader also was accused this month of taking part in a scheme to skim his aides’ salaries when he served as a federal deputy.

The president has denied all the allegations against him.

But recent polls show his popularity is slipping, which could spell bad news in advance of elections scheduled for next year.

During the weekend, a Datafolha survey showed 54 percent of Brazilians support a proposed move by the country’s lower house to open impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, compared with 42 percent who oppose it.

It was the first time a majority of Brazilians supported such a measure.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Migrant deaths nearly doubled in first half of 2021

Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after leaving Libya to reach European soil [Sergi Camara/AP]

Ex-DRC PM Matata placed under house arrest for embezzlement

Prosecutors asked Parliament to lift the immunity granted to Matata in his new role as a senator [File: Bertrand Guay/AFP]

India to China: ‘Unilateral change of status quo not acceptable’

Jaishankar and China&#39;s Wang Yi met at the sidelines of a gathering of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tajikistan on Wednesday [Twitter/Dr. S. Jaishankar]

Turkey, Israel want to improve ties after presidents’ call: AKP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds up a placard with what he says is a series of maps of historical Palestine [File: Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
Most Read

More than 1,700 arrested over South Africa violence

Soldiers guard banking automatic teller machines at the Bara taxi rank shops in Soweto, Johannesburg [Ali Greeff/AP photo]

Taliban claims capturing key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

Scientists develop pain-free blood sugar test for diabetics

Professor of Physics Paul Dastoor holds up a non-invasive, printable saliva test strip for diabetics at the University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia [Courtesy of University of Newcastle via Reuters]

Death toll climbs to 72 as South Africa unrest boils over

Crowds gather near a body of a looter in Johannesburg after some of the worst unrest in South Africa since the end of apartheid [Kim Ludbrook/EPA]