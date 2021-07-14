Live
News|Taliban

Afghan gov’t delegation, Taliban to talk peace in Qatar: Official

Doha talks will be led by Abdullah Abdullah, with ex-President Hamid Karzai among delegates, says an Afghan official.

The renewed push to reach a peace deal comes as the US winds down its military presence in Afghanistan [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
The renewed push to reach a peace deal comes as the US winds down its military presence in Afghanistan [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
14 Jul 2021

A high-powered Afghanistan government delegation, which will include the head of the country’s reconciliation council, is to meet the Taliban in Qatar to jumpstart a long-stalled peace process, says an Afghan official, according to a report by The Associated Press news agency.

The Taliban is expected to bring its senior leaders to the table when the two sides meet, possibly on Friday, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief reporters, on Tuesday.

The Taliban maintains a political office in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The renewed push to reach a peace deal comes as the United States winds down its military presence in Afghanistan.

Outgoing US commander General Scott Miller recently warned that increasing violence seriously hurts Afghanistan’s chances of finding a peaceful end to decades of war.

At the same time, Taliban fighters have taken control of large swathes of the country. Although the exact number of districts now under Taliban control is not known, it is believed they now rule in more than a third of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centres.

Several of the districts are strategic, bordering Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The surge has also exposed weaknesses in the Afghan National Security and Defence Forces. Many districts fell without a fight, and more than 1,000 soldiers fled to Tajikistan.

There have been repeated reports of troops not being resupplied or being left without reinforcements. They are often outgunned and outnumbered by their Taliban adversaries.

The Doha talks will be led by senior government official Abdullah Abdullah, who heads Afghanistan’s reconciliation council. Former President Hamid Karzai is also expected to be among the delegates.

The negotiations are aimed at ending the violence that has steadily increased since the US signed a deal with the Taliban in February last year.

Karzai called on the government not to miss the opportunity and press ahead towards peace.

He also expressed hope that one day Afghanistan would have a woman as president, and urged women to stay in their jobs and continue their education.

“This country has everything, youths, educated people,” he said. “I call on the young generation to not leave your country, stay here … You must trust in your country, peace will come.”

Thousands of Afghans are trying to leave the country amid growing anxiety about the future.

In a new sign of concern about what lies ahead, France urged its citizens to leave Afghanistan and announced it was arranging a special flight on Saturday to evacuate them from Kabul. There was no indication the French embassy would be closed.

Australia has closed its embassy.

While the US has downsized its embassy staff, it says it has no plans to evacuate and announced its visa section had reopened after temporarily closing due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Also on Tuesday, an explosion rocked capital Kabul, killing four people and wounding 11 others, according to police spokesman Ferdaws Faramaz.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban and government accuse each other of carrying out attacks in the capital.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

With homegrown unicorns, India’s IPO market heats up

Internet-based consumer companies have become more popular in the pandemic [File: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]

Chinese nationals among several killed in Pakistan blast: Report

The Iran nuclear deal, six years on

Officials wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria on June 20 [Handout via Reuters]

‘None of us want to be in this situation’: Sydney lockdown stays

Snap lockdowns, speedy contact tracing and tough social distancing rules have otherwise helped Australia keep COVID-19 numbers lower than many other developed countries, with just over 31,300 cases and 912 deaths [Brendon Thorne/AFP]
Most Read

Death toll climbs to 72 as South Africa unrest boils over

Crowds gather near a body of a looter in Johannesburg after some of the worst unrest in South Africa since the end of apartheid [Kim Ludbrook/EPA]

Death toll hits 72 as violence, looting spreads in South Africa

Disgruntled residents throw rocks as they confront police officers at the entrance of a partially looted mall in Vosloorus [Marco Longari/AFP]

Scientists develop pain-free blood sugar test for diabetics

Professor of Physics Paul Dastoor holds up a non-invasive, printable saliva test strip for diabetics at the University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia [Courtesy of University of Newcastle via Reuters]

Chinese father reunited with kidnapped son after 24-year search

Gangtang&#39;s son was just two years and five months old when he was abducted [Screenshot/CCTV via Reuters]