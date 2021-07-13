Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India reports over 2,000 new COVID deaths amid third wave warning

Top doctors’ body warns against opening the country’s tourist destinations and allowing pilgrimages, saying they could act as ‘super spreaders’.

Hindu devotees sing religious hymns inside a temple on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, during the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
Hindu devotees sing religious hymns inside a temple on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, during the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
13 Jul 2021

India has reported 2,020 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry shows, as the country’s top doctors’ body warns of an imminent third wave of the pandemic.

While deaths were high due to the central state of Madhya Pradesh revising its toll, the daily infections reported on Tuesday were 32,906, the lowest in nearly four months.

On Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) warned against opening the country’s tourist destinations and allowing pilgrimage travel, saying they could act as “super spreaders” of a third wave of infections.

After a catastrophic second wave – driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant – ravaged the country’s under-funded healthcare system, India is now reporting roughly a tenth of its peak daily numbers in May.

But experts worry that a third wave of infections is not far off as travel restrictions are eased in various parts of the country.

The IMA appealed to state governments and citizens to not lower their guard against COVID-19, saying a third wave was inevitable.

“It is painful to note, in this crucial time … in many parts of the country, both government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following COVID protocols,” the IMA said in a press release.

The comments from the IMA echoed those from senior government officials, who have urged citizens to avoid crowding at tourist places and cautioned that the second coronavirus wave is not yet over.

“Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour are all needed, but can wait for few more months,” the IMA said, adding that opening up for these rituals and enabling unvaccinated people to go to these mass gatherings are “potential super spreaders for the COVID third wave”.

India has reported a COVID-19 death toll of more than 408,000, the third highest number in the world.

The pace of India’s vaccination drive has also slowed down, with roughly 8 percent of the 950 million eligible adult population fully vaccinated.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Guillain-Barre syndrome: FDA flags ‘small’ risk with J&J jab

J&J said in a statement it has been discussing the reports with the FDA and other health regulators around the world [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

In Pictures: Rescuers comb Iraqi hospital after fire kills dozens

People inspect the damage after a fire broke out in the COVID isolation ward at Al-Hussain hospital in Nasiriya, southern Iraq. [Essam al-Sudani/Reuters]

Venezuela arrests opposition politician for terrorism, treason

Freddy Guevara was detained on July 12, 2021 and transferred to the headquarters of the intelligence services, according to the Venezuelan opposition [File: Federico Parra/ AFP]

Violent protests deal body blow to South Africa’s economy

At least 10 people have died in the violence that broke out after former President Jacob Zuma was jailed [File: Emmanuel Corset/AFP/Getty Images]
Most Read

‘We won’t shut up’: Muslim women put up ‘for auction’ in India

Hasiba Amin, from the Congress party, says she is disillusioned with the slow legal process in such cases [Courtesy of Hasiba Amin]
OPINION

Why I so enjoyed watching England lose the Euro final

England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on June 11, 2021 [Patrick Gathara/Al Jazeera]

Wildfires rage in California and Oregon amid scorching heatwave

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, California [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

South Africa deploys army in two provinces to quell protests

Police said six people have been killed and more than 200 arrested in protests and looting since last week [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]