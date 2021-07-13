India reports over 2,000 new COVID deaths amid third wave warning

Top doctors’ body warns against opening the country’s tourist destinations and allowing pilgrimages, saying they could act as ‘super spreaders’.

India has reported 2,020 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry shows, as the country’s top doctors’ body warns of an imminent third wave of the pandemic.

While deaths were high due to the central state of Madhya Pradesh revising its toll, the daily infections reported on Tuesday were 32,906, the lowest in nearly four months.

On Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) warned against opening the country’s tourist destinations and allowing pilgrimage travel, saying they could act as “super spreaders” of a third wave of infections.

After a catastrophic second wave – driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant – ravaged the country’s under-funded healthcare system, India is now reporting roughly a tenth of its peak daily numbers in May.

But experts worry that a third wave of infections is not far off as travel restrictions are eased in various parts of the country.

The IMA appealed to state governments and citizens to not lower their guard against COVID-19, saying a third wave was inevitable.

“It is painful to note, in this crucial time … in many parts of the country, both government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following COVID protocols,” the IMA said in a press release.

The comments from the IMA echoed those from senior government officials, who have urged citizens to avoid crowding at tourist places and cautioned that the second coronavirus wave is not yet over.

“Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour are all needed, but can wait for few more months,” the IMA said, adding that opening up for these rituals and enabling unvaccinated people to go to these mass gatherings are “potential super spreaders for the COVID third wave”.

India has reported a COVID-19 death toll of more than 408,000, the third highest number in the world.

The pace of India’s vaccination drive has also slowed down, with roughly 8 percent of the 950 million eligible adult population fully vaccinated.