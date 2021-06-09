Russian court bans Alexey Navalny groups, labels them ‘extremist’

Prosecutors had asked Moscow City Court to brand opposition leader’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as ‘extremist’ groups.

A Russian court has outlawed the organisations founded by opposition leader Alexey Navalny, labelling them as “extremist”.

The Moscow City Court’s ruling on Wednesday, effective immediately, prevents people associated with Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.

The label also means that activists who have worked with the organisations, anyone who donated to them, and even those who simply shared the groups’ materials could be prosecuted and receive lengthy prison terms.

More to follow.