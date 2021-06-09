Live
BREAKING
News

Russian court bans Alexey Navalny groups, labels them ‘extremist’

Prosecutors had asked Moscow City Court to brand opposition leader’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as ‘extremist’ groups.

9 Jun 2021

A Russian court has outlawed the organisations founded by opposition leader Alexey Navalny, labelling them as “extremist”.

The Moscow City Court’s ruling on Wednesday, effective immediately, prevents people associated with Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.

The label also means that activists who have worked with the organisations, anyone who donated to them, and even those who simply shared the groups’ materials could be prosecuted and receive lengthy prison terms.

More to follow.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US to provide 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other nations

President Joe Biden talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs to attend the G7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Bomb disposal squad in Gaza faces risks amid little protection

A member of the bomb disposal squad transports neutralised Israeli missiles away from residential areas [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]

Saudi Aramco to sell $6B of dollar-denominated Islamic bonds

Saudi Aramco is raising cash to help finance its plans to pay out $75bn in dividends, a commitment that the oil company made to garner support for its initial public offering [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]

Inmates store millions in accounts with little oversight: Report

A sign for the Bureau of Prisons is displayed at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]
Most Read

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Bitcoin sinks after Colonial Pipeline ransom recovery

The United States recovered almost all the Bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline last month in a sign that law enforcement is capable of pursuing online criminals even when they operate outside the nation’s borders [File: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Palestinian ‘renaissance’ as Israel makes mass arrests

Palestinian activists Muna and Mohammed al-Kurd were arrested and later released by Israeli authorities in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]