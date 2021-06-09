Live
News

Central African Republic charges French national with espionage

Juan Remy Quignolot also accused of illegal possession of military weapons, criminal association, harming state security and conspiracy.

France maintains a force of nearly 300 soldiers in the CAR [File: Siegfried Modola/Reuters]
France maintains a force of nearly 300 soldiers in the CAR [File: Siegfried Modola/Reuters]
9 Jun 2021

Authorities in the Central African Republic (CAR) have charged a French national with espionage and conspiracy, nearly a month after his arrest.

Juan Remy Quignolot was detained on May 10 after police said it had found weapons, military fatigues and foreign banknotes at his residence in the capital, Bangui. Authorities accused him of having aided and trained rebel fighters in the conflict-wracked country since 2013.

The CAR’s Attorney General Eric Didier Tambo said on Wednesday Quignolot had been charged with espionage, illegal possession of military and hunting weapons, criminal association, harming domestic state security and conspiracy.

He made no reference to any country or organisation for whom Quignolot allegedly worked, but said any trial would take place within six months.

“In cases of harming domestic security, you’re talking about lifetime forced labour,” he said, referring to the potential punishment.

Quignolot, 55, has denied the accusations. There was no immediate comment by the French embassy in Bangui and France’s foreign ministry.

The announcement of charges came two days after France suspended aid and military support to the CAR because of what it said was a failure by the government to stop “massive disinformation campaigns” that have targeted its officials – a statement pointing the finger at Russia, with which France has been competing for influence in the country.

The French government had previously provided authorities in Bangui with 10 million euros ($12.18m) in budgetary support. It also maintains a force of nearly 300 soldiers in the CAR.

Photos circulating on social media on the day of Quignolot’s arrest showed him with his hands bound behind his back, sitting on some steps before an arsenal of weapons, ammunition and military clothing.

Two days later, France condemned the arrest and the pictures as “clear manipulation”.

It said “disinformation networks” were being used, “promoting well-identified interests who are used to targeting France’s presence and actions” in the CAR.

Quignolot’s arrest was notably conveyed on Twitter by Valery Zakharov, a Russian who is a close adviser to the CAR’s President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

Russia has ramped up military support in the CAR, sending hundreds of military instructors to arm and train government troops to fend off the country’s myriad rebel movements.

The gold- and diamond-producing nation of 4.7 million people has seen repeated bouts of violence from armed groups since 2013, including a civil war that ended in 2016, as well as election-related fighting earlier this year.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

‘Cautionary tale’: Haiti sees COVID surge as it awaits vaccines

Haiti is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections and last week, two of the main hospitals treating coronavirus patients in Port-au-Prince said they were saturated [Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo]

Can new tech help police stay ahead of organised crime?

Al Jazeera condemns series of cyberattacks against its services

Al Jazeera said its service provider was able to monitor and fend off the hacking attacks [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Nuclear talks to resume ahead of upcoming Iranian election

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said indirect talks with Iran on reviving the nuclear deal would resume this weekend, days before Iran&#39;s presidential election [Indonesia Foreign Affairs Ministry/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Bitcoin sinks after Colonial Pipeline ransom recovery

The United States recovered almost all the Bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline last month in a sign that law enforcement is capable of pursuing online criminals even when they operate outside the nation’s borders [File: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg]

Palestinian ‘renaissance’ as Israel makes mass arrests

Palestinian activists Muna and Mohammed al-Kurd were arrested and later released by Israeli authorities in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]