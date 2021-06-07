Live
News

Russia imposes tit-for-tat sanctions on Canadians

Moscow says entry bans on nine Canadians are ‘reprisal measures’ for sanctions slapped on Russian officials in March.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the opening session of the Paris Peace Forum [File: Yoan Valat/Pool via AP]
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the opening session of the Paris Peace Forum [File: Yoan Valat/Pool via AP]
7 Jun 2021

Russia has announced tit-for-tat sanctions against nine senior Canadian officials, including the justice minister, following similar measures from Canada over the treatment of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that the nine Canadians had been banned from entering Russia “for an undetermined period”.

The banned Canadians include Justice Minister David Lametti, prisons chief Anne Kelly, and Scott Bishop, commander of the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command.

Deputy Defence Minister Jody Thomas was also targeted along with Brenda Lucki, head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and her deputy Brian Brennan.

Senior army official Mike Rouleau, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc and Marci Surkes, a senior official in the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are also on the list.

Moscow said the entry bans were “reprisal measures” for sanctions slapped on nine Russian officials on March 24.

Canada said at the time that its sanctions were a response to “gross” rights violations and the silencing of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken domestic critic.

Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence for “parole violations”.

The Canadian sanctions – which targeted Russian officials including Alexander Bortnikov, head of the powerful federal security service (FSB) – included an asset freeze.

Navalny imprisonment

Russian opposition figure Navalny was imprisoned on his return to Russia in January from Germany where he was treated for what German authorities concluded was poisoning in Russia with a banned nerve agent.

The Kremlin says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and that his jailing is not political.

The anti-corruption campaigner declared a hunger strike in March to demand proper medical treatment behind bars for a growing list of health complaints, including numbness in his limbs.

In an increasingly weak state from the hunger strike, Navalny was transferred to a prison hospital on April 20 amid warnings from the West of serious consequences if he died.

The 45-year-old politician called off the strike three days later. On Monday, his team said he had been transferred back to his penal colony in Pokrov, 100km (60 miles) west of Moscow.

The European Union and the United States have also slapped fresh sanctions on Moscow over its treatment of Navalny since his return to Russia.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

US recovers most of $4.4M crypto ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline

The ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline in May caused fuel shortages at petrol or gas stations in several US states and even affected operations by some airlines and airports [File: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg]

WHO says can’t force China to give more info on COVID origins

In this file photo from February, Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), attends the WHO-China joint study news conference at a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

Why UK’s network of ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens is in trouble

Some of these 14 British Overseas Territories - including Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar and Turks and Caicos Islands - started to live off a blend of beach tourism and exotic finance that activists say left both locals and distant taxpayers short-changed [File: Todd Vansickle/Reuters]

IAEA urges Iran to provide information on uranium traces at sites

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi also said it was becoming &#39;increasingly difficult&#39; to extend a temporary inspections arrangement with Iran [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]
Most Read

China’s ties with Israel are tested by Gaza, but not sorely

Turning a blind eye to geopolitical differences has paid off for Israel and China, with the value of trade between the two countries growing from roughly $1bn at the turn of the century to a little over $11.2bn in 2019 [File: Greg Baker/AP]

What’s behind Ireland’s support for Palestine?

In 1999, then-Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern made a two-day visit to Gaza where he held talks with PA President Arafat and visited the Jabaliya refugee camp. He departed for Dublin from the Gaza airport, becoming the first foreign leader to leave the Palestinian territory direct for his home country [File: Mohammad Saber/AFP]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Harris message to migrants: ‘Do not come, do not come’

US Vice President Kamala Harris attending a bilateral meeting with Guatemala&#39;s President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City, Guatemala [Carlos Barria/Reuters]