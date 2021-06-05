Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Delhi, Mumbai ease lockdowns as India COVID numbers fall

The Indian capital and Maharashtra – two of the worst-affected places – announce easing of restrictions in a phased manner.

Delhi Metro will also resume services at 50 percent capacity [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Delhi Metro will also resume services at 50 percent capacity [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
5 Jun 2021

Markets and shopping malls in New Delhi will be allowed to reopen from Monday in a further easing of the COVID-19 lockdown, the chief minister of the national capital territory said as infections fall in major Indian cities after weeks of restrictions.

Delhi Metro will also resume services at 50 percent capacity, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Markets and malls will operate on alternate days, with half of them open on any given day.

Offices can also reopen at half capacity but Kejriwal urged people to still try to work from home.

The easing comes after Delhi allowed construction sites and factories to reopen last week.

“They have been open for a week but the COVID-19 situation is still under control, and we have less than 500 fresh cases in the last 24 hours,” Kejriwal said.

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine in New Delhi [File: Money Sharma/AFP]
“It is important to bring the economy back on track now that the COVID-19 situation improving. We pray that the situation remains the same.”

The government of Maharashtra state, which includes India’s economic hub of Mumbai, announced a five-level plan to ease restrictions depending on infection rates and hospital bed occupancy.

In level-one areas – with infection rates below five percent and hospital bed occupancy below 25 percent – all shops, restaurants and malls will be allowed to reopen.

But level-five districts – with infection rates over 20 percent – will remain under severe movement restrictions.

Daily infections reported across India have dropped to about 120,000 from more than 400,000 in May, according to official statistics.

Deaths have also fallen, with 3,380 reported in the previous 24 hours, although this is widely seen as a major underestimate.

At least 344,082 people in the country have lost their lives to the coronavirus, which is now surging in parts of rural India.

Delhi reported about 400 new infections on Saturday, down from about 25,000 daily cases when the lockdown was announced seven weeks earlier.

Mumbai was among cities worst affected by the virus [File: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]

The devastating surge was blamed on new virus variants and the government having allowed most activity to return to normal including mass religious and political gatherings.

India’s vaccination programme, meanwhile, is making slow progress due to shortages, confusion and squabbling between the central government and state authorities.

So far about 180 million people, only 14 percent of the population, have received one dose, and 45 million, or 3.4 percent, two shots.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

‘Laughable, naive’: Palestinian party’s move to join Israel gov’t

Diana Buttu, a Palestinian political analyst and lawyer said that Abbas had &#39;made the big mistake of thinking he could be an Israeli kingmaker&#39; [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Canada PM slams church amid call for probe into Indigenous deaths

People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children were found there last month [File: Reuters]

UN warns famine imminent in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region

A displaced woman and child from Western Tigray speak as they collect water from a tank at the school where they are sheltering in Tigray&#39;s capital Mekele [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Afghanistan faces vaccine delay as it battles COVID surge

Over the past month, the escalating pace of new cases has threatened to overwhelm Afghanistan’s health system [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
Most Read

Infographic: What you need to know about Israel’s military

Months at sea: Boat carrying Rohingya washes up in Indonesia

The small wooden boat carrying 81 Rohingya refugees was discovered early morning on Friday in waters off Idaman Island near Indonesia&#39;s Aceh [Photo by Muzakir Nurdin for Geutanyoe Foundation]

Onassis family puts painting by Winston Churchill up for auction

After sitting in storage for decades, a painting by Winston Churchill (pictured) is coming to auction at Phillips New York for an estimate of $1.5m to $2m [File: AP-Photo]

Former Trump counsel ‘shed new light’ on Russia probe: Democrats

Former White House counsel Don McGahn departs after appearing for questioning behind closed doors by the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 4, 2021 [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]