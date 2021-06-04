Live
News|Environment

China transfixed by elephants long trek from Yunnan home

The 15-strong herd has travelled hundreds of kilometres north from their habitat on the Myanmar border, and shows no sign of turning back.

4 Jun 2021

A herd of wild elephants has been making its way through a southern border province of China, capturing the attention of millions of Chinese social media users, but also highlighting the rapidly shrinking forest habitats in the country as a result of development.

CCTV footage of the 15 elephants, including three calves, has been aired on television and shared on social media showing the herd stomping through the streets of Yunnan province.

The Asian elephants have travelled more than 400km (248 miles) from their usual range on the border with Myanmar, and are now outside the provincial capital of Kunming, a city of about eight million people.

Their journey north has been monitored by millions of people online, although they have not been warmly welcomed by everyone.

Farmer Guo Zhuguang said that he was woken up after midnight on Wednesday by the elephants forcing their way into his courtyard.

A herd of elephants walks along a road in Eshan, Yunnan, China, May 27, 2021 in this still image taken from video obtained from social media [Eshan County Fang Yuan Car Care Center/ via Reuters]
Guo climbed onto his roof for safety as the elephants munched their way through the corn he had in storage.

“I was so scared. The local government wanted me to leave. But I didn’t expect that the elephants could actually break into my house, so I chose to stay at home,” he told Al Jazeera.

“It was a mistake.”

The damage did not end there, as the elephants also trampled over his rice field and smashed his fence.

Officials said that the herd destroyed more than a million dollars worth of properties.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu, who is reporting from Kunming, said that hundreds of police have been deployed, setting up checkpoints to keep onlookers away as the elephants slowly move closer to the city.

“Authorities are concerned that the crowds getting too close to the herd could pose a threat to the animals and the people,” Yu said.

In recent years, several farmers have been killed in China following encounters with elephants.

While elephants have previously wandered outside their habitat in China’s forest reserve, it is the first time that they travelled so far to the north.

“The main driver is the decrease and fragmentation of the rainforest, where they live,” said Pan Wenjing of Greenpeace East Asia.

“And the reason is because of the expansion of human activities such as plantations, for example, tea and rubber as well as constructions.”

While the animals’ habitat has decreased, the elephant population – now numbering at more than 300 – has increased in the region.

According to Xinhua news agency, authorities are tracking the animals and baiting them with food to ensure their safety and prevent them from coming into contact with people.

Authorities are also reportedly trying to lure the elephants back to their original habitat, setting up roadblocks in an effort to turn them back.

But as the images suggest, the vagabond elephants are still enjoying their little adventure.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Muslims near India’s Hindu temple allege pressure to vacate homes

Bear paws, pangolin scales: Wildlife trade flourishing in Mekong

Pangolin scales for sale in a market in Mong La in Myanmar [Courtesy of Chris R Shepherd/TRAFFIC]

Former Mauritius PM Anerood Jugnauth dies at 91

Jugnauth addressing the 71st United Nations General Assembly in New York [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]

UN calls on Yemen’s Houthis to allow stranded oil tanker probe

Houthi rebels are in control of Yemen’s western Red Sea ports where the stricken tanker has been moored since the 1980s [AFP]
Most Read

Infographic: What you need to know about Israel’s military

‘No difference’: Palestinians react to Israeli coalition deal

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett, left, speaks to Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid during a special session of the Knesset [Ronen Zvulun/Pool/Photo/AP]
OPINION

Netanyahu’s Netanyahus take charge in Israel

Top (left to right): Opposition leader Yair Lapid, former defence minister Naftali Bennett, former interior minister Gideon Saar, former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman. Bottom (left to right) politician Nitzan Horowitz, alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, head of United Arab List Mansour Abbas, leader of the Labor Party Merav Michaeli. Lapid informed President Reuben Rivlin he had mustered enough support to achieve a government of &#39;change&#39; that may signal the end of Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s leadership and two years of political crisis [File: AFP]

Hong Kong police out in force to prevent Tiananmen commemoration

Police closed off parts of Hong Kong&#39;s Victoria Park on Friday after banning the territory&#39;s annual vigil to remember the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]