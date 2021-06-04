Live
News|Wildlife

Bear paws, pangolin scales: Wildlife trade flourishing in Mekong

Investigation finds thousands of illegal animal parts and products at markets across five countries.

Pangolin scales for sale in a market in Mong La in Myanmar [Courtesy of Chris R Shepherd/TRAFFIC]
Pangolin scales for sale in a market in Mong La in Myanmar [Courtesy of Chris R Shepherd/TRAFFIC]
4 Jun 2021

A new study by TRAFFIC, a group that monitors the illegal trade in wildlife, has found thousands of animal parts and products – from pangolin scales to ivory and bear bile – for sale in five countries in mainland Southeast Asia, underlining the region’s struggle to address wildlife crime and the need to intensify anti-trafficking efforts.

The group says its researchers found close to 78,000 illegal wildlife parts and products for sale in more than 1,000 outlets in select towns and cities in Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar throughout 2019 and 2020.

The parts and products originated from a wide array of animals including bears, big cats, helmeted hornbills and pangolins, but TRAFFIC said ivory products were among the most prominent.

Laotian Giant Flying Squirrel in a market in Muang Sing, Laos [Courtesy of Agkillah Maniam/TRAFFIC]
Individual species, many of them endangered, were found to have been used for multiple products. Researchers found pangolin scales both raw and ground for medicinal use, as well as made into jewellery or talismans. The pangolin is said to be the world’s most trafficked mammal.

“The variety and prevalence of illegal wildlife trade in several locations emphasised that the circumstances facilitating illegal trade have not only remained but, in some cases, proliferated,” Agkillah Maniam, a TRAFFIC consultant said in a statement.

The lower Mekong region has long been recognised as a hub for the illegal wildlife trade and has been a focus of efforts to improve enforcement and policy interventions, as well as providing officials with the tools to effectively combat such crimes.

In 2019, the nonprofit Environmental Investigation Agency found Vietnam’s “out-of-control, illegal wildlife trade” had helped drive demand globally, and that the Southeast Asian nation was now “the leading destination for illicit ivory”.

Poachers operating in Malaysia’s forests, often from Vietnam or Cambodia and working for buyers in China and elsewhere in the region, are blamed for helping push the Malayan tiger to the brink of extinction.

TRAFFIC’s research found that wildlife markets across the five Mekong countries continue to operate in the open, including in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that governments have set up to boost foreign investment and create jobs.

Although restrictions associated with COVID-19 did have some effect on the illegal trade, TRAFFIC says surveys carried out late last year showed illegal products remained easily available.

In December 2020, Vietnamese authorities seized 93kg of African rhino horns from a warehouse near Ho Chi Minh City’s international airport.

“It would be naïve to think that the pandemic alone will dampen wildlife crime in the long term,” said Kanitha Krishnasamy, director for TRAFFIC in Southeast Asia. “Monitoring and investigations must continue.

“There’s also a need for strengthening collaboration and public commitment from all governments in the region. The illicit wildlife trade problem here is not something countries can tackle on their own.”

Wildlife parts for sale in Mong La market in Myanmar [Courtesy of Chris R Shepherd/TRAFFIC]
Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Muslims near India’s Hindu temple allege pressure to vacate homes

Former Mauritius PM Anerood Jugnauth dies at 91

Jugnauth addressing the 71st United Nations General Assembly in New York [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]

UN calls on Yemen’s Houthis to allow stranded oil tanker probe

Houthi rebels are in control of Yemen’s western Red Sea ports where the stricken tanker has been moored since the 1980s [AFP]

17 instances of chemical weapons used in Syria: Watchdog

Syria was pressed to join the chemical weapons convention in 2013 by its close ally Russia [File: George Ourfalian/AFP]
Most Read

Infographic: What you need to know about Israel’s military

‘No difference’: Palestinians react to Israeli coalition deal

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett, left, speaks to Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid during a special session of the Knesset [Ronen Zvulun/Pool/Photo/AP]
OPINION

Netanyahu’s Netanyahus take charge in Israel

Top (left to right): Opposition leader Yair Lapid, former defence minister Naftali Bennett, former interior minister Gideon Saar, former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman. Bottom (left to right) politician Nitzan Horowitz, alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, head of United Arab List Mansour Abbas, leader of the Labor Party Merav Michaeli. Lapid informed President Reuben Rivlin he had mustered enough support to achieve a government of &#39;change&#39; that may signal the end of Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s leadership and two years of political crisis [File: AFP]

Hong Kong police out in force to prevent Tiananmen commemoration

Police closed off parts of Hong Kong&#39;s Victoria Park on Friday after banning the territory&#39;s annual vigil to remember the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]