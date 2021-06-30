Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

North Korea’s Kim fumes about ‘grave lapses’ in pandemic defences

Several senior officials replaced for ‘incompetence and irresponsibility’ in their efforts to stop the spread of COVID.

Kim called a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea politburo to address some party executives' neglect of duty, including failing to implement important long-term measures to fight the pandemic, KCNA said [KCNA via AFP]
Kim called a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea politburo to address some party executives' neglect of duty, including failing to implement important long-term measures to fight the pandemic, KCNA said [KCNA via AFP]
30 Jun 2021

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top governing party officials for failures in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to an unspecified “grave incident” and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday.

The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on what happened, or how it put people at risk, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said.

“By neglecting important decisions of the party in its national emergency antivirus fight in preparations for a global health crisis, officials in charge have caused a grave incident that poses a huge crisis to the safety of the nation and its people,” Kim was quoted by Yonhap as saying.

“A major factor that hampers the execution of important tasks is inability and irresponsibility of senior officials,” he added.

“Party-wide fight should be carried out against ideological defects and all kinds of negative factors found among senior officials.”

North Korea has not officially confirmed any cases of the coronavirus, a claim questioned by South Korean and US officials.

But the reclusive country has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs.

Kim called a meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea politburo to address some party executives’ neglect of duty, including failing to implement important long-term measures to fight the pandemic, KCNA said.

The politburo meeting came 11 days after the country held a highly publicised four-day plenary session of the Workers’ Party for the third time this year.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, says Kim’s comments could be seen as an indication that health conditions have deteriorated and the government is making the political preparations necessary to accept coronavirus vaccines from abroad.

“Up to this point, the Kim regime has doubled down on international isolation during the pandemic,” he said in an email. “It is unfortunate there are so few diplomats and aid workers from other countries currently in North Korea. Without many eyes and ears on the ground, it is increasingly difficult to assess the situation, and without their trusted hands, it will be harder to deliver assistance to the people who need it most.”

Government shake-up

Several politburo members, secretaries of the central committee, and officials of several state agencies were replaced at the meeting, although KCNA did not specify if the shake-ups were related to the neglect of pandemic-related duty.

Ever since the pandemic began, North Korean state media has highlighted anti-coronavirus efforts and officials have exhorted the people to remain vigilant.

Kim himself tearfully thanked his people for not having had any cases at a military parade in October.

Nonetheless, Pyongyang’s coronavirus defence has come at a high price.

Its self-imposed and strictly enforced blockade has left it more isolated than ever: trade with Beijing – its economic lifeline – has slowed to a trickle while all international aid workers have left the country.

North Korea’s Premier Kim Tok Hun at Ryongmaedo tideland in this undated photo released in April [File: KCNA via Reuters]
This month, Pyongyang admitted it was tackling a food crisis, sounding the alarm in a nation with a moribund agricultural sector that has long struggled to feed itself.

Earlier, Kim warned his people to prepare for the “worst-ever situation”.

Pyongyang has been looking to shore up loyalty to the authorities, with state television last week showing a resident of the capital expressing concern and saying everyone was “heartbroken” over the “emaciated” condition of Kim, who has lost significant weight in recent weeks.

Analysts said Pyongyang is using Kim’s appearance as a way to glorify him by portraying him as a “devoted, hardworking” leader as the country struggles to tackle its food crisis and other challenges.

In recent months, Kim has issued a series of lengthy letters to regime organisations, such as the Youth League and the trade union federation, exhorting them to pursue “loyalty and patriotism”.

At the same time, authorities have mounted a campaign against “criminal” youths tarnished by foreign influences that are “dangerous poisons” to state ideology, according to KCNA.

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Hong Kong security law has ‘decimated’ freedoms: Amnesty

People buy the final edition of Apple Daily, which closed after its editor and top executives were arrested under the national security law and its assets frozen [File: Lam Yik/Reuters]

‘My family tried to burn me’: LGBTQ Kashmiris suffer during COVID

Muskaan from the region&#39;s Kulgam district washing her hands after a long day of mining the riverbed [Zubair Amin/Al Jazeera]

‘No more couching party leadership in terms fuzzy and warm’

Flags of the People&#39;s Republic of China and the Hong Kong SAR hang above a street in Hong Kong before the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party [Jerome Favre/EPA]

Dovbyk shoots Ukraine into Euro 2020 quarter-final with England

Ukraine&#39;s Illya Zabarnyi celebrates after his side&#39;s victory in the match against Sweden [Lee Smith/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

Tigray forces regain ground, say ceasefire declaration a ‘joke’

The conflict in Tigray has dragged on for nearly eight months [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Taliban fighters launch attack on Afghanistan’s Ghazni

Afghan Commando forces armoured convoy leaves toward the front line, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province Afghanistan June 29, 2021 [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

South Africa’s third COVID wave could be the worst yet

South Africa accounts for close to 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths on the continent, with 60,038 officially recorded fatalities so far [Denis Farrell/AP Photo]

Cancel Canada Day: ‘Nothing to celebrate’ amid unmarked graves

People hug during a vigil in a field where Indigenous peoples&#39; remains were found in unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan on June 26 [Geoff Robins/AFP]