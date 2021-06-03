Live
News|Women

US student speech calling for reproductive rights goes viral

Paxton Smith veered off her approved graduation text to denounce a new Texas bill that bans abortions as early as six weeks.

In her speech, Paxton Smith slammed the 'war on the rights' of her body and those of other girls and women by the 'heartbeat bill', signed into law late last month [File: Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters]
In her speech, Paxton Smith slammed the 'war on the rights' of her body and those of other girls and women by the 'heartbeat bill', signed into law late last month [File: Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters]
3 Jun 2021

American student Paxton Smith scrapped a graduation speech approved by her school administrators and delivered instead an abortion rights call in a message that has since gone viral on social media.

Smith, the 2021 valedictorian at Lake Highlands High School in the US state of Texas, submitted to school officials a speech on the effect of the media on young minds.

But when she spoke during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, she instead addressed what she called “a war on the rights” of her body and those of other girls and women by the “heartbeat bill”, signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott late last month.

“I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights. A war on the rights of your mothers, a war on the rights of your sisters, a war on the rights of your daughters. We cannot stay silent,” she told her class.

The new law bans, without exemption, any abortion after a first heartbeat can be detected. That could come as early as six weeks after conception when many women may be unaware that they are pregnant.

The law would also allow anyone to sue a Texas abortion provider or anyone who helped someone get an abortion for as much as $10,000.

The law is set to take effect on September 1, but federal courts have mostly blocked states from enforcing similar measures. Abortion rights advocates are expected to challenge the law, arguing that the measure is, in effect, an outright ban on abortions.

Abortion rights activists rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
“I have dreams and hopes and ambition, every girl graduating today does,” Smith said. “We have spent our entire lives working towards our future, and without our input and without our consent, our control over that future has been stripped away from us.”

Although the bill makes an exception for medical emergencies, it does not exempt pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

“I am terrified that if my contraceptives fail, I am terrified that if I am raped, then my hopes and aspirations and dreams and efforts for my future will no longer matter,” Smith said.

“I hope that you can feel how gut-wrenching that is,” she said, “I hope that you can feel how dehumanising it is, to have the autonomy over your own body taken from you.”

Smith, who plans to study the music business at the University of Texas at Austin, said on Wednesday that she had already submitted her original speech to school officials and was trying to finish an end-of-year project in the school’s music room when she decided to scrap that speech.

“I couldn’t keep my mind on the project. My mind kept wandering to the ‘heartbeat bill’ and what it meant. So, I started making some notes,” she told The Associated Press news agency.

Smith said she expected to have her microphone cut off or to have her diploma withheld – neither happened. She also said she was stunned by the response to her message.

“I thought it would die right there,” she said. But she saw tears in her audience midway through the speech.

And in the days since, video of her address posted on social media and retweeted widely has drawn kudos from comedian Sarah Silverman, who tweeted, “Brave”, and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who tweeted: “This took guts. Thank you for not staying silent, Paxton.”

Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, tweeted: “Paxton, thank you for having the courage of your convictions and inspiring Texas with your refusal to accept injustice as the price of participation in civic life.”

The Richardson Independent School District, of which Lake Highlands is part, was less enthusiastic. In a statement, it said it would review student speech protocols before next year’s graduation ceremonies.

“The content of each student speaker’s message is the private, voluntary expression of the individual student and does not reflect the endorsement, sponsorship, position or expression of the District or its employees,” it said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Sudan protesters mark second anniversary of army sit-in crackdown

Sudanese protesters take part in a march calling for justice for those killed in a military crackdown on protesters in June 2019 [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]

Wild ride: AMC cashes in on rally to sell more shares

News of share sales sent AMC Entertainment Holdings shares down 17 percent at the open of trading in New York [File: Scott Olson/Getty Images]

As restaurants struggle to hire, is federal top-up to blame?

Restaurants eager to up their sales after a devastating 2020 find themselves constrained by the lack of workers — and they’re paying the price [File: John Minchillo/AP Photo]

Egypt used Gaza ceasefire to ‘improve its standing in Washington’

Hamas chief Yehya al-Sinwar hugs head of the Egyptian general intelligence Abbas Kamel as they meet in Gaza [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Most Read
OPINION

Netanyahu’s Netanyahus take charge in Israel

Top (left to right): Opposition leader Yair Lapid, former defence minister Naftali Bennett, former interior minister Gideon Saar, former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman. Bottom (left to right) politician Nitzan Horowitz, alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, head of United Arab List Mansour Abbas, leader of the Labor Party Merav Michaeli. Lapid informed President Reuben Rivlin he had mustered enough support to achieve a government of &#39;change&#39; that may signal the end of Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s leadership and two years of political crisis [File: AFP]

Buckingham Palace ‘banned’ ethnic minorities from office jobs

Documents obtained by The Guardian also revealed Queen Elizabeth II has been exempt from race and gender equality laws for more than four decades since their introduction in the UK in the 1970s [Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via Reuters]

Will Israel be held accountable for war crimes?

Israeli strikes destroyed at least 2,000 housing units and damaged more than 15,000 others in Gaza during the 11-day attack [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

‘Controlling the situation’: Oman leader quickly quells protests

Oman&#39;s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at al-Alam palace in Muscat. [File: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via Reuters]