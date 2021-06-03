Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

G7 ministers to discuss COVID vaccines, animal-borne diseases

UK says G7 health ministers will announce a ‘new international approach’ to reduce the risk of a new pandemic.

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said more than half a billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had been released for supply globally, mostly in 'low- and middle-income countries' [File: Jacob King/Pool via Reuters]
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said more than half a billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had been released for supply globally, mostly in 'low- and middle-income countries' [File: Jacob King/Pool via Reuters]
3 Jun 2021

The United Kingdom is set to host health ministers from the G7 countries for talks focused on improving the early detection of animal-borne diseases and expanding poorer nations’ access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The two-day meeting will begin in Oxford on Thursday.

In a statement, the British government said ministers from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States will pledge at the meeting to “combat future health threats by working together to identify early warning signs from animals and the environment”.

They will agree on a “new international approach” to prevent diseases spreading, since three-fifths of all infections jump from animals to humans.

“Globally we are only as strong as the weakest link in the health security chain. No one is safe until everyone is safe,” said Matt Hancock, the British health and social care secretary on Wednesday.

“We need to make better use of advances in our ability to collect, analyse, and share health data from all aspects of life, enabling faster collaboration to respond to health security threats and stop diseases in their tracks.”

Thursday’s meeting at the University of Oxford, where AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was invented, comes as the world’s wealthiest countries face pressure to do more to help vaccines reach poorer countries that do not have enough stocks.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines will be at the top of the agenda when the UK hosts leaders of the G7 in Cornwall on June 11-13.

The G7 has already committed to supporting the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, and Hancock said that over half a billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had been released for supply globally, mostly in “low- and middle-income countries”.

But calls are mounting for wealthier countries to share more. At a meeting of G7 finance ministers in London on Friday, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization will present a global vaccine access plan that is expected to cost $50bn. This is far less than the enormous stimulus programmes rolled out by rich nations, including the latest $1.9 trillion US package approved in March.

Charities also say the G7 could do more by supporting a temporary waiver on the intellectual property rights of pharmaceutical firms.

“G7 leaders must take this moment to stand on the right side of history by putting their full support behind the vaccine patent waiver,” said Anna Marriott, Oxfam’s Health Policy Manager.

“The G7 may be getting the vaccines they need but too much of the world is not and people are paying for patent protection with their lives.”

US President Joe Biden has backed calls from many developing countries for the waiver, in the hope this would boost production and allow more equitable distribution but the UK and some European countries have expressed reservations.

The UK has said technology transfers with not-for-profit pricing, a model AstraZeneca has used, can achieve many of the same aims as a patent waiver without discouraging research.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Indian doctors fighting COVID ‘overworked, stressed, frightened’

A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suit looks after a COVID-19 patient at a private hospital in Greater Noida, India [File: Xavier Galiana/AFP]

Brazilians bang pots in protest as 2,500 more die of COVID-19

More than 16.6 million Brazilians have been infected with the virus, with at least 465,000 deaths officially counted [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Myanmar jails two journalists for ‘spreading false news’

A military court has jailed two Myanmar journalists over their reporting on the anti-coup protests [File: Stringer/EPA]

Japan PM Suga seen calling snap election after Olympics: Report

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga might call an election immediately after the Olympics, but his support has plunged amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that is fuelling opposition to the sporting event [File: Koji Sasahara/AP Photo]
Most Read

Israeli opposition heads agree to form gov’t, boot Netanyahu out

Under the coalition agreement, Naftali Bennett (left) and Yair Lapid (right) will rotate the position of prime minister [Ammar Awad/Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Buckingham Palace ‘banned’ ethnic minorities from office jobs

Documents obtained by The Guardian also revealed Queen Elizabeth II has been exempt from race and gender equality laws for more than four decades since their introduction in the UK in the 1970s [Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via Reuters]

‘Good faith error’: Chauvin requests probation for Floyd killing

George Floyd is kneeled upon by former Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officer Derek Chauvin next to former MPD officer J Alexander Kueng, as seen in a still from the body camera video of former MPD officer Thomas Lane, during the police custody in which he died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, May 25, 2020 [File: MPD/Hennepin County District Court/Handout via Reuters]

‘New kinds of monsters’: The rise of Southeast Asian horror films

A still from Joko Anwar&#39;s Impetigore. Malaysian and Indonesian horror films are winning over new audiences [Courtesy of Joko Anwar]