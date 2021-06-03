Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Brazilians bang pots in protest as 2,500 more die of COVID-19

Almost 100,000 Brazilians came down with the coronavirus and 2,507 died on Wednesday as President Jair Bolsonaro struggles to deal with pandemic.

More than 16.6 million Brazilians have been infected with the virus, with at least 465,000 deaths officially counted [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
More than 16.6 million Brazilians have been infected with the virus, with at least 465,000 deaths officially counted [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
3 Jun 2021

Pot-banging protests have erupted across several cities in Brazil as President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation, just days after protesters took to the streets over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed almost half a million people in the country.

The last few days have been rocky for the right-wing leader, whose popularity had already been flagging amid persistently high daily COVID-19 deaths and cases.

On Wednesday alone, almost 100,000 Brazilians came down with the coronavirus and 2,507 died, according to government data.

Earlier in the day, the nation’s Supreme Court authorised a criminal investigation into Bolsonaro’s environment minister for allegedly interfering with a police probe into illegal logging.

In the televised speech on Wednesday, Bolsonaro briefly summarised some of his government’s recent accomplishments and pledged strong economic growth going forward but presented no new information.

On Saturday, thousands participated in protests in at least 16 cities across the country, which were organised by left-wing political parties, unions and student associations.

Vaccine shortage

In Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, thousands of mask-wearing people blocked one the largest city’s avenues, while a large balloon depicted Bolsonaro as a vampire.

Some protests, like the one in Rio de Janeiro, included images of former left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has emerged as Bolsonaro’s main challenger in the nation’s 2022 election, wearing the presidential sash.

Videos circulating on social media on Wednesday night showed skylines across the country with a soundtrack of loud banging and shouted condemnation of Bolsonaro.

 

In the brief evening speech, Bolsonaro, who has ridiculed masks and vaccines in the past, said all Brazilians who wanted a vaccine would be able to get one by the end of the year.

But in the evening, the nation’s Health Ministry revised down the number of COVID-19 vaccines it will receive in June by about four million doses.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro’s government got a slight lift after it was announced that the country’s economy grew 1.2 percent from the fourth quarter, which was a little higher than expectations.

More than 16.6 million Brazilians have been diagnosed with the virus, with at least 465,000 deaths officially counted.

Almost 46 million people, representing almost 22 percent of the population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 22.3 million, or 10.6 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, which is compiled by the University of Oxford.

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Myanmar jails two journalists for ‘spreading false news’

A military court has jailed two Myanmar journalists over their reporting on the anti-coup protests [File: Stringer/EPA]

Japan PM Suga seen calling snap election after Olympics: Report

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga might call an election immediately after the Olympics, but his support has plunged amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that is fuelling opposition to the sporting event [File: Koji Sasahara/AP Photo]

Nicaraguan police raid home of opposition presidential hopeful

Cristiana Chamorro, who is seeking to challenge longtime President Daniel Ortega in elections in November, arrives at the Nicaragua Attorney General of the Republic office after the government announced a money-laundering investigation against her, in Managua, Nicaragua, on May 21 [File: Carlos Herrera/Reuters]

‘Good faith error’: Chauvin requests probation for Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of unintentional murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota [File: Minnesota Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

Israeli opposition heads agree to form gov’t, boot Netanyahu out

Under the coalition agreement, Naftali Bennett (left) and Yair Lapid (right) will rotate the position of prime minister [Ammar Awad/Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Buckingham Palace ‘banned’ ethnic minorities from office jobs

Documents obtained by The Guardian also revealed Queen Elizabeth II has been exempt from race and gender equality laws for more than four decades since their introduction in the UK in the 1970s [Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via Reuters]

‘New kinds of monsters’: The rise of Southeast Asian horror films

A still from Joko Anwar&#39;s Impetigore. Malaysian and Indonesian horror films are winning over new audiences [Courtesy of Joko Anwar]

Israel will ask US for $1bn to ‘replenish’ Iron Dome

Israel&#39;s Iron Dome air defence system intercepted hundreds of rockets fired from Gaza during the 11-day war that ended on May 21 [File: Ariel Schalit/AP]