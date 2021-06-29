Live
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Hezbollah leader, Hamas chief discuss recent Gaza fighting

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh meets Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut for talks on Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza.

Haniyeh said 'Jerusalem remains the focus' of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Haniyeh said 'Jerusalem remains the focus' of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]
29 Jun 2021

The top leaders of the groups Hezbollah and Hamas held talks in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday about last month’s 11-day Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday and met several top officials, including President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

On Tuesday, Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah discussed how they can build on the experience of the latest round of violence. The Israeli bombardment killed at least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children. Thirteen people were killed in Israel, including two children.

The two sides stressed “the depth of the existing relationship between Hezbollah and Hamas, and its key role … in this decisive battle”, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported, citing a Hezbollah statement.

In a speech after the meeting, Haniyeh stressed the importance of the right of return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants and the rejection of resettlement or an “alternative homeland”. He said the Palestinians who reside in Lebanon are “guests” until they can return to their homeland, and that they contribute to Lebanon’s “stability and security”.

Haniyeh noted that “Jerusalem remains the focus of the conflict with the occupation and the resistance is the strategic choice for liberation.”

He added: “The unity of the Palestinian people is the basis for achieving this liberation.”

The meeting was the first between the two leaders since last September.

During the escalation of violence last month, Hamas and other armed groups fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, while Israeli air attacks and shelling caused widespread destruction in the impoverished enclave, which has been under a joint Israeli-Egyptian air, land and sea blockade since 2007.

After the fighting in Gaza, Haniyeh took part in reconciliation talks with rival Palestinian factions in Egypt and later visited Morocco and Mauritania before arriving in Lebanon.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

United bets big on premium flyers with its biggest jet order ever

United Airlines&#39; plans signal its intention to step up competition with Delta Air Lines and American Airlines Group for premium-seat customers, who demand more creature comforts and typically generate an outsize portion of industry profits [File: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg]

Lebanon hikes fuel prices by more than a third as consumers reel

Lebanon&#39;s energy ministry said the average price of 20 liters (roughly 5.5 gallons) of 95-octane gasoline has gone up by 35 percent to 61,100 Lebanese pounds ($4 at parallel market exchange rates) [Hassan Ammar/AP]

As cases, deaths soar in Russia, why are vaccination rates low?

Health workers arrive at a house to administer a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to local residents in the village of Loznoye in Volgograd region, Russia, June 27, 2021 [Kirill Braga/Reuters]

Roma see little hope as they mourn ‘Czech George Floyd’

Hundreds of people remembered slain Roma, Stanislav Tomas, who died in the city a week ago shortly after being arrested by police [Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE]
Most Read

Tigray rebels vow to drive out ‘enemies’ after capturing Mekelle

Tigray&#39;s prewar government hailed its fighters&#39; advances and said the capital Mekelle is fully under its control [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Demolitions begin in occupied East Jerusalem’s Silwan

Palestinian residents stand by the rubble of a shop demolished by Israeli authorities in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan [Ahmad Gharabil/AFP]

Slimmer Kim prompts ‘heartbreak’ in North Korea

Kim Jong Un at a Workers&#39; Party meeting on February 8, left, and June 15, 2021. North Korean state TV broadcast a comment from a citizen expressing concern at his weight loss [Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP]

Russia tests S-400 missiles in Crimea amid tensions with Ukraine

Russia deployed about 20 warplanes, as well as S-400 and Pantsir surface-to-air missile systems in the tests [File: Maxim Shipenkov/EPA]