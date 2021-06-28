UK’s Javid confident over July reopening despite COVID surge

New UK health minister says England on course to lift remaining COVID restrictions by July 19, even as infections soar.

The United Kingdom’s new health secretary said he is confident that England is on track to remove the country’s remaining coronavirus restrictions on July 19, despite fears over a new surge in infections.

Sajid Javid told parliament on Monday that a a rapid vaccination roll-out is “breaking the link” between soaring infection numbers and serious illnesses and deaths, and that “the restrictions on our freedoms must come to an end”.

His confident tone came despite widespread concerns about a third surge in infections in the UK driven by the spread of the more contagious Delta variant. Government figures on Monday showed another big spike in infections, with 22,868 confirmed cases.

That’s the highest daily figure since late January, though the number was likely inflated by the fact that the previous day’s figure of 14,876 was artificially low because of incomplete data for England.

“No date we choose comes with zero risk for COVID-19 – we know we cannot simply eliminate it, we have to learn to live with it,” Javid said. “People and businesses need certainty, so we want every step to be irreversible.”

Javid was named health secretary on Saturday after his predecessor, Matt Hancock, stepped down following revelations that he was having an affair with an old friend he had hired as an adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care. Hancock was forced to step down amid outrage that he had broken social-distancing rules by kissing his adviser in his office.

Critics saw Hancock’s exit as the latest example of cronyism and hypocrisy at the heart of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government, which has been accused multiple times of not practising what it preaches throughout the pandemic.

Experts against fast timetable

Although the numbers of coronavirus patients in hospitals and dying have been edging up over the past couple of weeks, they have not risen at the same rate as infections. A large proportion of infections were reported among younger people.

On Monday, another three virus-related deaths were reported, taking the UK’s total to 128,103. Throughout the pandemic, death figures on Monday have traditionally been lower because of weekend reporting lags.

Still, many virus experts and National Health Service officials urged the government not to speed up the timetable, saying they need time to vaccinate as many people as possible amid the rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, first discovered in India.

“It’s so important that we get the vaccination rates as high as we can before there’s any consideration of easing the current restrictions, which are not really holding the outbreak,” Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, told Sky News.

The speed of the UK’s vaccination roll-out has been widely praised. As of Monday, approximately two-thirds of the British population had received one dose of vaccine, while nearly 50 percent has had two.

Johnson disappointed some members of his Conservative Party earlier this month when he extended the COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, saying it was “sensible” to provide more time for people to be vaccinated.

The Hancock scandal fuelled anger over the continued restrictions after The Sun published photos of the health secretary kissing his adviser, Gina Coladangelo, on May 6. At the time, people were barred from meeting indoors with people from outside their household, except when it was necessary for work, and were supposed to stay apart.

Coladangelo, a friend of Hancock’s since university days, was appointed to the health department’s board of directors in September, a role that pays 15,000 pounds ($20,800) a year.

As the chief enforcer of the government’s coronavirus measures, Hancock was left in an untenable position when he was seen to have violated the rules.

“Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them, and that’s why I’ve got to resign,” Hancock said in a video posted on Twitter.