Live
News

Former Philippines president Benigno Aquino buried in Manila

Hundreds of mourners in black and white ribbons and face masks attended the funeral mass and burial ceremony.

Philippine military personnel carry the portrait of the late president during the burial at a memorial park in Manila [Ted Aljibe/ AFP]
Philippine military personnel carry the portrait of the late president during the burial at a memorial park in Manila [Ted Aljibe/ AFP]
26 Jun 2021

Former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino, has been laid to rest in a Manila cemetery beside his parents, two of the Southeast Asian country’s democracy icons.

Hundreds of mourners in black and white, some also wearing yellow ribbons – the colour associated with the Aquino family and a 1986 revolution that toppled a dictator – and face masks, attended a funeral mass and burial ceremony on Saturday.

Aquino, president from 2010 to 2016, died aged 61 in a Manila hospital on Thursday following kidney failure. His remains were cremated on Thursday.

“To the man we were so blessed to have as our brother, we will forever be proud of you, thank you, long for you and love you,” Maria Elena Aquino-Cruz, an older sister of Aquino, said at the funeral mass on Saturday. “To all of you, the bosses of Noy, thank you.”

Filipinos lined up along roads to pay respect during the one-hour convoy of dozens of vehicles from his alma mater, Ateneo de Manila University, to the cemetery south of the capital.

Supporters of Aquino light candles during a prayer vigil outside a university where his remains lie in Manila [File: Maria Tan/ AFP]
The military gave a 21-gun salute and a helicopter rained down yellow flowers. At the Aquino residence at the heart of the capital, supporters left chrysanthemums, yellow bell and sunflower for the late leader.

Among those paying respects to Aquino was vice president and political ally Leni Robredo, and close friends. Most supporters were blocked at the entrance of the cemetery to prevent mass gathering and the spread of COVID-19.

Known popularly as Noynoy, Aquino rode a wave of public support to the presidency after the 2009 death of his mother, the revered “People Power” leader Corazon Aquino who was president from 1986 to 1992.

His namesake father, a staunch critic of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was assassinated when he returned from political exile in 1983, planting the seeds for the 1986 People Power revolution that booted the strongman from office.

As president, the younger Aquino led the Philippines in shedding its perennial “sick man of Asia” image through better governance and robust economic growth.

He challenged Beijing’s sweeping claims of the South China Sea before the arbitration court in The Hague in 2013.

President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend the funeral. He declared a 10-day period of mourning, with national flags in government buildings flying at half-mast.

Aquino, who led a private life after stepping down, is survived by four sisters.

Philippine military honour guards march as they escort the carriage carrying the urn of the late president [Ted Aljibe/ AFP]
Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

‘Dragon Man’ skull discovered in China could be new human species

Scientists says Dragon Man is a closer ancestor of modern man than the Neanderthals [Chuang Zhao/EurekAlert handout photo/AFP]

Maradona’s psychiatrist rejects blame in legend’s death

The 1986 World Cup-winning captain died last November of a heart attack at the age of 60 [File - Meazza Sambucetti/AP]

YouTube shuts Xinjiang videos pushing rights group to seek backup

UN experts and rights groups estimate at least a million people, mainly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been imprisoned in a vast system of camps in Xinjiang [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Euro 2020: Italy eyeing record against last-16 debutants Austria

Italy breezed through the group stage and have won their last 11 matches without conceding a goal [Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

‘Health system close to collapse’: Indonesia battling COVID surge

A COVID patient rests at a temporary tent outside a government hospital in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]

Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with UK

A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet flies during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2018 [File: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters]

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses his sentencing hearing and the judge as he awaits his sentence after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2021 in a still image from video [Pool via Reuters]

Biden pledges US support to embattled Afghanistan leaders

President Joe Biden meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]