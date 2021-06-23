Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Explainer: What is the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19?

Scientists worry the mutation, coupled with other existing features of the Delta variant, could make it more transmissible.

A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a child during door-to-door surveillance to safeguard children amid the spread of the coronavirus disease at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a child during door-to-door surveillance to safeguard children amid the spread of the coronavirus disease at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
23 Jun 2021

India on Wednesday said it has found about 40 cases of the Delta coronavirus variant carrying a mutation that appears to make it more transmissible, and advised states to increase testing.

Here is what we know about the variant.

What is Delta Plus?

The variant, called Delta Plus in India, was first reported (PDF) in a Public Health England bulletin on June 11.

It is a sublineage of the Delta variant first detected in India and has acquired the spike protein mutation, called K417N, which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Some scientists worry that the mutation, coupled with other existing features of the Delta variant, could make it more transmissible.

“The mutation K417N has been of interest as it is present in the Beta variant (B.1.351 lineage), which was reported to have immune evasion property,” India’s health ministry said in a statement.

Shahid Jameel, a top Indian virologist, said the K417N was known to reduce the effectiveness of a cocktail of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies.

Where all it has been found?

As of June 16 (PDF), at least 197 cases have been found in 11 countries – Britain (36), Canada (1), India (8), Japan (15), Nepal (3), Poland (9), Portugal (22), Russia (1), Switzerland (18), Turkey (1), the United States (83).

India said on Wednesday about 40 cases of the variant have been observed in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, with “no significant increase in prevalence”. The earliest case in India is from a sample taken on April 5.

Britain said its first five cases were sequenced on April 26 and they were contacts of individuals who had travelled from, or transited through, Nepal and Turkey.

No deaths were reported among the United Kingdom and Indian cases.

What are the worries?

Studies are continuing in India and globally to test the effectiveness of vaccines against this mutation.

“WHO is tracking this variant as part of the Delta variant, as we are doing for other Variants of Concern with additional mutations,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement sent to Reuters news agency.

“For the moment, this variant does not seem to be common, currently accounting for only a small fraction of the Delta sequences … Delta and other circulating Variants of Concern remain a higher public health risk as they have demonstrated increases in transmission,” it said.

But India’s health ministry warned that regions where it has been found “may need to enhance their public health response by focusing on surveillance, enhanced testing, quick contact-tracing and priority vaccination”.

There are worries Delta Plus would inflict another wave of infections on India after it emerged from the world’s worst surge in cases only recently.

“The mutation itself may not lead to a third wave in India – that also depends on COVID-appropriate behaviour, but it could be one of the reasons,” said Tarun Bhatnagar, a scientist with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Air raid kills dozens in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, say witnesses

The reported air attack comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Three killed in blast near LeT founder Hafiz Saeed’s Lahore home

Security officials inspect the site of an explosion that killed at least three people and wounded several others in Pakistan&#39;s eastern city of Lahore [Arif Ali/AFP]

EU citizens in UK to be given 28 days to apply for settled status

About 5.6 million people and their dependents have applied for settled status under the UK&#39;s post-Brexit scheme for European Union and European Economic Area citizens [File: Tolga Akmen/AFP]

‘Sabotage attack’ on Iranian nuclear building foiled

An Iranian flag is seen outside the building housing the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the country&#39;s south [Atta Kenare/AFP]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
OPINION

‘My Zionism’: Israel’s latest unsuccessful PR stunt

Israeli reservist Ashager Araro released a video titled &#34;My Zionism&#34; on social media on June 1, 2021 [Screengrab/Twitter]

Aid to Palestinians promised by US blocked by Republican senator

Artist Saja Moussa draws on broken tiles from her family&#39;s house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, damaged by Israeli bombing in May [Adel Hana/AP Photo]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce throws spotlight on money manager

Monday&#39;s rebranding of Bill and Melinda Gates Investments to Cascade Investment is the latest step in the unfolding story of what will happen to one of the largest fortunes in the world when Bill and Melinda Gates finalise their divorce [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]