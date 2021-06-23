Live
News|Brexit

EU citizens in UK to be given 28 days to apply for settled status

People who miss the June 30 settlement scheme deadline will be issued warnings to apply or risk losing their rights.

About 5.6 million people and their dependents have applied for settled status under the UK's post-Brexit scheme for European Union and European Economic Area citizens [File: Tolga Akmen/AFP]
About 5.6 million people and their dependents have applied for settled status under the UK's post-Brexit scheme for European Union and European Economic Area citizens [File: Tolga Akmen/AFP]
23 Jun 2021

European Union citizens living in the United Kingdom will be given a 28-day warning to apply for post-Brexit settled status or face losing some of their rights from next month, the government said on Tuesday.

The UK’s so-called settlement scheme for EU and European Economic Area (EEA) citizens, which opened in early 2019, closes on June 30.

It allows Europeans in the UK to retain the same residence, travel, employment and healthcare rights they had before Brexit.

The rules around the UK’s departure from the bloc, which came into force at the beginning of this year, ended the reciprocal freedom of movement.

About 5.6 million people and their dependents have applied for settled status under the scheme since it was introduced.

But about 400,000 cases still require processing, while many are rushing to submit their applications before next week’s deadline.

At the same time, messaging and outreach campaigns are targeting those who may not be aware of the need to apply by next week’s deadline.

Immigration minister Kevin Foster said anyone whose application was not filed by the deadline would not see their rights immediately withdrawn, as they were protected by law.

But he also ruled out extending the June 30 cutoff point.

“Put simply, extending the deadline is not the solution to reaching those people who have not yet applied, and we would just be in a position further down the line where we would be asked to extend again, creating more uncertainties,” Foster told members of a parliamentary committee.

He added that immigration enforcement officials would instead begin issuing 28-day notices to those yet to apply.

The UK’s Home Office, which oversees immigration, said that applications may also be submitted past the 28-day notice period in some cases.

“We’ll set up the support available and we’ll signpost people to make an application, but we do recognise that there may be some people who, after that 28 days, still haven’t been able to make an application,” a Home Office spokesman said, according to The Guardian newspaper.

“I think we would want to work with them to understand why that is the case, and then support them again to make the application.”

Foster said those who had missed the deadline on reasonable grounds will still be able to apply, citing exceptions such as children whose parents had failed to apply on their behalf, or individuals with a serious illness that had prevented them from filing their paperwork.

The government will also issue a “certificate of application” for those awaiting a decision, he added, which will act as proof of their right to work, rent property, obtain benefits and use the National Health Service.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Air raid kills dozens in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, say witnesses

The reported air attack comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Three killed in blast near LeT founder Hafiz Saeed’s Lahore home

Security officials inspect the site of an explosion that killed at least three people and wounded several others in Pakistan&#39;s eastern city of Lahore [Arif Ali/AFP]

Explainer: What is the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19?

A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a child during door-to-door surveillance to safeguard children amid the spread of the coronavirus disease at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Infographic: The global COVID vaccine divide

Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

India says COVID Delta Plus ‘variant of concern’, 22 cases found

COVID-19 patients being treated inside an overcrowded casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

‘Sabotage attack’ on Iranian nuclear building foiled

An Iranian flag is seen outside the building housing the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the country&#39;s south [Atta Kenare/AFP]
OPINION

‘My Zionism’: Israel’s latest unsuccessful PR stunt

Israeli reservist Ashager Araro released a video titled &#34;My Zionism&#34; on social media on June 1, 2021 [Screengrab/Twitter]