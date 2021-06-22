Live
News|Donald Trump

Protesters’ claims against Trump for clearing DC park tossed

Judge dismisses claims brought against Trump administration clearing Lafayette Park, though some against law enforcement go ahead.

Then-President Donald Trump holds a Bible outside St John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House after protesters were cleared on June 1, 2020 [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
Then-President Donald Trump holds a Bible outside St John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House after protesters were cleared on June 1, 2020 [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
22 Jun 2021

A federal judge dismissed most claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich said Monday the claims in the suit, which alleged that Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr had conspired to violate the rights of protesters last June, were speculative and it was premature for the court to conclude whether the actions of law enforcement officers were justified.

Friedrich dismissed the claims against Barr and other federal officials, including the acting US Park Police chief, Gregory Monahan, finding there was not sufficient evidence to prove there was any agreement or plan to violate the rights of the protesters. The judge also said the law gives them immunity in civil litigation.

In a 51-page decision, the judge did allow the claims against the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Arlington, Virginia Police Department – their officers were involved in clearing the park – to proceed.

The lawsuit stemmed from one of the most high-profile moments of the Trump presidency, when federal and local law enforcement officials aggressively forced a group of largely peaceful protesters back from Lafayette Square outside of the White House, firing smoke bombs and pepper balls into the crowd to disperse the group. Officers were seen shoving protesters and journalists while pushing the crowd back.

The demonstrators rallied as part of the broader Black Lives Matter movement that swept the US last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Barr has said he met with other law enforcement officials earlier that day to review a plan to extend the security perimeter around the White House to protect federal agents after days of unrest in Washington following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

After the crowd was forcefully dispersed, Trump, followed by an entourage of his most senior aides – including Barr – along with Secret Service agents and reporters, walked over to St John’s Church, a landmark building where every president has prayed, which had been damaged a day earlier in a protest fire.

A report released earlier this month found that Trump’s photo op was not the reason for the clearing of Lafayette Square, which was previously planned to make way for construction work. Trump lauded the report as an exoneration in a statement, but it included testimony that appeared to show Barr asked for the protesters to be cleared.

Riot police rush protesters to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House before then-President Donald Trump walked through for a photo opportunity in front of St John’s Episcopal Church near the White House in Washington, DC, on June 1, 2020 [File: Ken Cedeno/Reuters]
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the group Black Lives Matter D.C. and individual protesters who were present by the American Civil Liberties Union of DC, Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the law firm of Arnold & Porter.

In a statement, Arthur Ago, director of the criminal justice project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said the ruling set an “extremely dangerous precedent” and that former officials like Barr were “getting off scot-free”.

“We will always stand up for the rights of those peacefully demonstrating for racial justice, and this ruling sends the wrong message for police accountability efforts at a time when it is needed the most,” Ago said.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

‘Knocking on famine’s door’: 41 million people at imminent risk

Women from Murle ethnic group wait in line for food distribution by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Gumuruk, South Sudan, on June 10, 2021, as their village was recently attacked by an armed youth group [File: Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP]

Russia registers highest daily COVID death toll since February

Authorities have blamed the uptick in COVID infections and deaths on the highly transmissible Delta variant [File: Moscow News Agency via Reuters]

Saudi Arabia to judge Iran’s Raisi by ‘reality on the ground’

In a bid to contain tensions between them, Saudi Arabia and Iran began direct talks [File: Fayez Nureldine/AFP]

Lebanon raises price of bread for the fifth time in a year

Lebanon is experiencing severe shortages of petrol, medicines — both still subsidised by the state — and other vital products [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Taliban captures Afghanistan’s main Tajikistan border crossing

Afghan forces at the site of a battle with the Taliban in Kunduz province [Reuters]

The Indigenous woman who survived a desolate Arctic island

Ada Blackjack pictured on Wrangel Island with her expedition teammates and the expedition cat, Vic [Creative Commons]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce throws spotlight on money manager

Monday&#39;s rebranding of Bill and Melinda Gates Investments to Cascade Investment is the latest step in the unfolding story of what will happen to one of the largest fortunes in the world when Bill and Melinda Gates finalise their divorce [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]