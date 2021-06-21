Live
News

Lebanese military police interrogate student activist

Karim Safieddine, accused of throwing rocks at soldiers, says men in military and civilian garb delivered the notice for him to appear to his mother.

Civilians in Lebanon can be tried under military courts, but human rights organisations say these trials often violate international law [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Civilians in Lebanon can be tried under military courts, but human rights organisations say these trials often violate international law [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]
By Kareem Chehayeb
21 Jun 2021

Beirut, Lebanon – Lebanese military police have interrogated activist Karim Safieddine after he was accused of throwing rocks at soldiers during a student protest last December.

Safieddine told Al Jazeera on Monday that two men in military and civilian clothing delivered a notice for him to appear to his mother on Saturday.

Last December, angry students protested against the country’s top private universities’ decision to raise tuition fees in the middle of an economic crisis, in which the Lebanese pound devalued by more than 85 percent and about half the population was dragged into poverty.

At the American University of Beirut’s entrances, riot police clashed with students, lobbing tear gas at students who threw water bottles and other objects at them.

Safieddine, however, denied the allegations. “I was standing in the back of the crowd with my little sister,” he said. “So it was impossible for me to do such a thing.”

The authorities have not summoned any other protesters.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Prince Bachir military police barracks in Beirut, expressing their support for the activist.

The Mada Network, an alliance of secular and anti-government student and youth activists, said his summoning was a “blatant attack on the right to assemble and organise protests”.

Critics condemned Lebanon’s leadership for targeting activists instead of clamping down on corruption and effectively investigating the Beirut Port explosion in August 2020 that killed more than 200 and wounded at least 6,500 people.

Safieddine said a security official called him last week asking what student groups he is involved with.

Civilians in Lebanon can be tried in military courts, but human rights organisations say these trials often violate international law.

A 2017 Human Rights Watch report documented a series of cases of extracted confessions under torture and interrogations without the presence of a lawyer.

Rights groups have called on Lebanese authorities to stop trying civilians in military courts.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Surging infections divide UK airlines and gov’t on reopening

Britons have been allowed to travel again, but only a handful of &#39;green list destinations will not require quarantine on return [File: Jason Alden/Bloomberg]

Rights group urges UK to probe UAE activist’s death near London

Prominent UAE activist Alaa al-Siddiq [Courtesy: ALQST for Human Rights]

Pakistan’s Khan fears ‘civil war’ if no peace deal in Afghanistan

Pakistan&#39;s PM Imran Khan was speaking in an interview to the US news platform, Axios, that was aired late on Sunday [File: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters]

In Pictures: Ethiopians queue to vote in key elections

Voters queue up at a polling station in Addis Ababa. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]
Most Read

Israeli PM says Raisi win a ‘wake up’ call over Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned Iran&#39;s president-elect as he chaired the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government [Emmanuel Dunand/Pool via AP]

Ethiopians vote in polls overshadowed by Tigray conflict

Once votes are counted, national MPs will elect the prime minister and the president [Ben Curtis/AP]

Prominent UAE activist Alaa al-Siddiq dies in London car crash

Alaa&#39;s father is also a prominent activist who has been held in detention by Emirati authorities since 2013. [ALQST for Human Rights]

Hubbard makes New Zealand team, to become first trans Olympian

New Zealand&#39;s Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics when she takes part in the super-heavyweight women&#39;s competition [File: Adrian Dennis/AFP]