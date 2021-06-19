Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

US sends 2.5 million COVID vaccines to Taiwan

Delivery more than triples Washington’s previous allocation of shots for the island, amid simmering US-China tensions.

Taiwanese people prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a primary school in Taipei, Taiwan [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]
Taiwanese people prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a primary school in Taipei, Taiwan [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]
19 Jun 2021

The United States has announced that 2.5 million COVID vaccine doses were on their way to Taiwan, more than tripling Washington’s previous allocation of shots for the island, which has faced increasing political and military pressure from China.

Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through so-called “vaccine diplomacy”, had initially promised to donate 750,000 doses to Taiwan but increased that number as President Joe Biden’s administration advances its pledge to send 80 million US-made shots around the world.

China expressed fury earlier this month when US senators visited Taiwan and announced the vaccine donation amid simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

“Wheels up! Our donation of 2.5 million vaccine doses is on the way to Taiwan,” State Department spokesman Ned Price wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

China, which considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory, has repeatedly offered to send coronavirus vaccines to the island, which has been battling a spike in domestic infections. Taipei has expressed concern about the safety of Chinese shots.

Beijing has heaped economic, military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan in recent years and keeps it locked out of international bodies such as the World Health Organization.

Washington remains Taiwan’s biggest ally but it does not maintain full diplomatic relations with Taipei because it officially recognises Beijing.

Until recently, Taiwan had received praise for its handling of the pandemic, recording just a handful of deaths.

But cases have soared after an outbreak that began with airline pilots.

“Thank you to the #US for this moving gesture of friendship. These vaccines will go a long way toward keeping #Taiwan safe & healthy,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on Twitter.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Will elections end the crisis in Armenia?

Ethiopians set to vote in crunch polls amid conflict and apathy

Voters on Monday will pick national and regional parliamentarians [File: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]

Bidens announce death of ‘cherished’ dog Champ

In this file photo from March 31, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden&#39;s dog Champ is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington [File: Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP Photo]

Zarif suggests JCPOA could be salvaged before Raisi takes office

Zarif: &#39;There is a good possibility that we will reach an agreement before the end of our tenure&#39; [File: Karen Minasyan/AFP]
Most Read

Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?

Raisi will remain chief justice until he takes over from outgoing President Hassan Rouhani [Atta Kenare/AFP]

World reacts to election of Iran’s new hardline president Raisi

The election of Raisi, himself sanctioned by the United States over human rights abuses, became more of a coronation after his strongest competition found themselves disqualified from running [Atta Kenare/AFP]

Bagging groceries for extra cash, Mexican elderly told to pack up

Walmart de Mexico, the country&#39;s biggest retailer, announced that its grocery store baggers wouldn’t be allowed back, as the coronavirus pandemic and changing consumer habits threaten to put an end to a decades-old practice of allowing elderly people in Mexico to earn extra income as baggers [File: Marco Ugarte/Reuters]

Ebola outbreak over in Guinea, announces WHO

In February, Guinea launched a vaccination drive to halt the spread of the disease [Carl De Souza/AFP]