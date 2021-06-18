Live
News

Swiss court gives Liberian rebel 20-year sentence for war crimes

Alieu Kosiah found guilty on 21 charges, including rape, deploying child soldiers and an act of cannibalism.

The case was also Switzerland's first war crimes trial in a civilian court [File: Emma Farge/Reuters]
The case was also Switzerland's first war crimes trial in a civilian court [File: Emma Farge/Reuters]
18 Jun 2021

A Swiss court has handed Liberian rebel commander Alieu Kosiah a 20-year prison sentence for war crimes during the country’s civil war in the 1990s, a ruling welcomed by activists and human rights groups.

The 46-year-old was found guilty of 21 out of the 25 charges, including ordering or participating in the killing of 17 civilians and two unarmed soldiers, documents from the Swiss Federal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona showed on Friday.

He was also found guilty of rape, having deployed a child soldier, ordering lootings, inhuman and degrading treatment on civilians, and an act of cannibalism.

Characterised by the rampant use of child soldiers, Liberia’s back-to-back civil wars – from 1989 to 1997 and 1999 to 2003 – killed some 250,000 people and displaced more than a million.

Kosiah was arrested in 2014 in Switzerland, where he had been living since 1999, for his alleged role in war crimes committed between 1993 and 1995 in Lofa County, northwest Liberia. A 2011 Swiss law allows prosecution for serious crimes committed anywhere, under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

The court said in a statement that the 20-year sentence was the maximum it was allowed to give under Swiss law.

“No mitigating circumstances were taken into account in the sentencing. A deportation from Switzerland was also ordered for a period of 15 years,” it said.

Kosiah was also ordered to pay compensation to seven plaintiffs, it added.

It was not immediately clear when the deportation would take place. Kosiah’s sentence includes the 2,413 days, or about six-and-a-half years, that he has already served in pretrial detention, the court papers showed.

‘Deterrent for others’

Activists in the Liberian capital, Monrovia, celebrated the verdict.

“This will serve as a deterrent for others around the world. I think justice has taken its course,” said Dan Sayeh, a civil society campaigner.

Jefferson Knight, another activist in Liberia, said he hoped the sentence would add to growing pressure for the government to create a war crimes unit, as the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee recommended years ago.

Kosiah had denied all the charges and told the court he was a minor when first recruited into the conflict. He was cleared on Friday of attempted murder of a civilian, accessory to the murder of a civilian, an order to loot and recruitment of a child soldier.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), a New York-based rights group, described Friday’s ruling as a “landmark step for Liberians”.

“More than 20 years after the violations were committed, victims played a vital role in securing the first conviction for war crimes during Liberia’s civil war,” Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at HRW, said in a statement.

“The verdict is a breakthrough for Liberian victims and the Swiss justice system in cracking the wall of impunity.”

Liberia’s former strongman-turned-President Charles Taylor was convicted in 2012 of war crimes and crimes against humanity – but over atrocities committed in neighbouring Sierra Leone, not in his own country.

The verdict handed down to Kosiah marks the first time a Liberian has been convicted – either in the West African country or anywhere else – of war crimes committed during the conflict.

The case was also Switzerland’s first war crimes trial in a civilian court.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

AstraZeneca and EU both claim victory in vaccine battle

AstraZeneca’s image has been hurt by the slow pace of its coronavirus vaccine production, but despite European Union dissatisfaction with the speed of deliveries, the European Commission still recommends the company’s shots as effective protection against COVID-19 [File: Virginia Mayo/AP]

Bagging groceries for extra cash, Mexican elderly told to pack up

Walmart de Mexico, the country&#39;s biggest retailer, announced that its grocery store baggers wouldn’t be allowed back, as the coronavirus pandemic and changing consumer habits threaten to put an end to a decades-old practice of allowing elderly people in Mexico to earn extra income as baggers [File: Marco Ugarte/Reuters]

Fed mulls 2023 rate hike, COVID Olympic fears, and a sea drone

There is growing concern over rising inflation in the United States [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

Palestinian Authority calls off vaccine exchange with Israel

A Palestinian health worker vaccinates elderly Palestinians against COVID-19 in the village of Dura near Hebron in the occupied West Bank [File: Hazem Bader/AFP]
Most Read

Putin lavishes praise on Biden after Geneva summit

The Geneva summit was the first between the two leaders since Biden entered the White House in January [Denis Balibouse/Pool via Reuters]

Iranians vote to elect new president

An Iranian checks the names of candidates during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]

Ethiopian leaders said they would ‘wipe out’ Tigrayans: EU envoy

Haavisto&#39;s remarks on alleged comments by Ethiopia&#39;s leaders are some of the sharpest yet on the conflict in the northern Tigray region [File: Russian Foreign Ministry handout via AFP]

Israeli forces attack Al-Aqsa protesters during Prophet rally

Hours after a ceasefire ending the 11-day Israeli assault on Gaza took effect last month, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [File: Anadolu Agency]