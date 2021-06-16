Live
News|Military

German soldiers recalled from Lithuania over Hitler birthday song

Troops recalled from Lithuania over incident Germany military spokesperson says ‘brings shame on us all’.

The soldiers were in Lithuania as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission providing protection to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia by deterring Russia [File: Michele Tantussi/Reuters]
The soldiers were in Lithuania as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission providing protection to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia by deterring Russia [File: Michele Tantussi/Reuters]
16 Jun 2021

Some 30 German soldiers are being recalled from service in Lithuania, with ringleaders facing immediate dismissal, after they were accused of making racist and anti-Semitic remarks and of sexual violence, a German military spokesperson said.

The soldiers were in Lithuania as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission providing protection to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia by deterring Russia.

Der Spiegel earlier reported that some German soldiers had got so drunk in a hotel that military police had to be called.

Further investigations found that soldiers had sung a birthday song for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at an earlier gathering.

Beyond violating their oaths, the soldiers were accused of “giving offence with racist and anti-Semitic overtones and showing extremist behaviour”, the spokesperson said. They would be back in Germany on Thursday.

“Such behaviour is not only inexcusable but brings shame on us all,” she added.

Much of Germany’s post-war foreign policy has been focused on showing atonement for the crimes of Hitler’s Third Reich, which murdered many millions in the Holocaust of Europe’s Jews, one of the worst crimes in human history.

Numerous instances where some members of the police and the military were found showing Nazi sympathies have garnered enormous attention from authorities and the media.

Germany’s deployment in the eastern Baltic has added sensitivity since its soldiers last served there in World War II, where they and members of the German SS committed some of the war’s bloodiest crimes in what were then the western marches of the Soviet Union.

The investigation had also found that 569 rounds of ammunition were missing from inventories, though this could have been due to soldiers miscounting at the end of a firing exercise.

The German military’s general inspector had apologised to his Lithuanian counterpart, the spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

What will come from the Biden-Putin summit?

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for a highly anticipated summit, but expectations are low for any breakthroughs [Jim Watson and Grigory Dukor/various sources/AFP]

Student debt wiped for thousands defrauded by for-profit colleges

ITT Technical Institute is a chain of colleges that closed in 2016 after being dealt a series of sanctions by the Obama administration [File: Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo]

‘We love you’: New Southern Baptist leader preaches racial unity

Pastor Ed Litton answers questions after being elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]

UK PM called health chief ‘hopeless’, leaked texts reveal

Cummings said he was posting the messages to back up explosive allegations he had levelled against Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a hearing in Parliament last month [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel launches air raids on Gaza, first since truce with Hamas

Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave [Mahmud hams/AFP]

Disagreements, low expectations as Biden, Putin meet in Geneva

Biden and Russia&#39;s President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 [Denis Balibouse/Pool/Reuters]

Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli troops near Jerusalem

An Israeli soldier was slightly wounded in the incident, according to Israeli media [File: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]

China condemns ‘wanton intervention’ in Taiwan, deploys aircraft

Taiwan has complained that Chinese aircraft not only flew in an area close to the Pratas Islands, but the bombers and some of the fighters flew around the southern part of Taiwan near the bottom tip of the island [File: Stringer/AFP]