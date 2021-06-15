Live
News

Turkey collects thousands of cubic metres of ‘sea snot’

Turkey’s environment minister says Yalova and Balikesir were among cities where most of the mucilage was cleared.

Diver swims in Turkey's Marmara Sea to inspect mucilage [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Diver swims in Turkey's Marmara Sea to inspect mucilage [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
15 Jun 2021

Turkey has collected a total of 2,684 cubic metres (94,784 cubic feet) of mucilage from the Sea of Marmara over the last seven days.

Sharing the latest updates on the efforts to clear the waters, Turkey’s environment and urbanisation minister Murat Kurum said on Tuesday that ongoing operations were progressing well and that the collected mucilage had been sent for disposal.

The northwestern Yalova province, Istanbul, and the western province of Balikesir were among the areas where most of the mucilage has been cleared, he said.

“In 1,438 inspections we conducted as of June 14, we imposed an administrative fine of 7.55 million Turkish liras ($881,239) on businesses that did not fulfil the necessary conditions,” he said.

The mucilage was first documented in Turkey’s waters in 2007 [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Mucilage, also known as “sea snot”, is an overgrowth of microscopic algae called phytoplankton and is caused by rising seawater temperatures due to global warming, stagnant water and pollution.

On June 6, Turkish authorities announced a 22-point action plan to clear a surge of mucilage that covered parts of the Sea of Marmara in the country’s northwest.

The mucilage – mostly accumulated in Mudanya, Gemlik Bay, Gebze and its surroundings, the coastal areas of Istanbul’s Anatolian side, and around the Princes Islands – also partially covered the shores of the Sea of Marmara.

The substance covering the central coast of the northwestern Yalova province was dispersed by the wind to coastal areas of the Cinarcik and Armutlu districts as well as the town of Esenkoy, which are important touristic hubs.

Experts warn the mucilage will occur more often because of global warming [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Tensions high in Jerusalem ahead of hardline Israeli march

Israelis police block the area around Jerusalem&#39;s Old City as right-wing Israelis take part in a &#39;Jerusalem Day&#39; march on May 10 [File: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]

Rights groups urge UN to launch probe mission for Beirut blast

A view shows the site of the August 4 explosion at Beirut port [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

‘The People vs Arctic Oil’: Activists target Norway at ECHR

Norway is western Europe&#39;s largest oil and gas producer, with a daily output of approximately four million barrels of oil equivalent [File: Nerijus Adomaitis/Reuters]
EXTERNAL LINK

Gaza: The families left behind

Most Read

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Reagan enters South China Sea

The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan anchors off Manila Bay, Philippines. [File: Bullit Marquez/AP Photo]

China nuclear reactor: French partner calls meeting over leak

A security guard stands in front of signs displaying the Chinese characters reading &#39;nuclear power&#39; at the China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group Co plant in Taishan, Guangdong Province, China [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Outrage as Dutch media personality behind PPE scheme nets $11m

Sywert van Lienden&#39;s non-profit foundation to import PPE has been found to have made considerable profit [Courtesy: Creative Commons]

East Jerusalem braces for Israeli nationalist march ‘provocation’

Right wing Israelis wave national flags during a Jerusalem Day parade, in Jerusalem [File: Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]