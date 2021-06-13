Live
News|Syria's War

Deadly missile attack targets hospital in Syria’s Afrin

The shelling, in an area controlled by Turkey-backed fighters, killed at least 13 people and injured 27.

Blood stains in one of the rooms of al-Shifa hospital, a day after it was hit by artillery shells in the rebel-held northern Syrian city of Afrin [Omar Haj Kadour/AFP]
Blood stains in one of the rooms of al-Shifa hospital, a day after it was hit by artillery shells in the rebel-held northern Syrian city of Afrin [Omar Haj Kadour/AFP]
13 Jun 2021

At least 13 people, including two medical staff, have been killed and several wounded in two separate artillery attacks in the northern Syrian town of Afrin controlled by Turkey-backed fighters, activists and an aid group said on Sunday.

The first attack struck a residential area, while the second hit a hospital shortly afterwards, civil defence sources told Reuters news agency. Video footage on social media showed casualties amid the ruins of the al-Shifa hospital, which went out of service after the attack.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling, which reportedly came from areas where Syrian government troops and Kurdish-led fighters are deployed.

The governor of Turkey’s Hatay province, across the border from Afrin, and Turkey’s defence ministry also said the attack killed 13 civilians and injured 27, adding that it involved rocket and artillery shelling of the hospital. The governor’s office blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish groups.

Members of the Syria Civil Defence (White Helmets) sift through the rubble at al-Shifa hospital following shelling of the rebel-held city of Afrin in northern Syria [Bakr Al-Kasem/AFP]
Ankara condemned the attack, saying it was launched by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which forms the backbone of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF said it was not behind the attacks.

Ankara considers the YPG a “terrorist” group linked to Kurdish separatist group, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), inside Turkey. The PKK is designated as a “terrorist group” by the United States and the European Union.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at 18. Al Jazeera could not verify the conflicting death toll figures.

“The shelling targeted several areas of the town and hit the hospital,” Syrian Observatory Director Rami Abdurrahman was quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

The artillery fire originated from northern Aleppo province “where militia faithful to Iran and the [Syrian] regime are deployed, near the zones run by Kurdish forces”, he added.

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), an aid group that assists health centres in opposition areas, confirmed that the hospital was targeted by two missiles which destroyed the polyclinic department, the emergency and the delivery rooms.

Two of the 13 killed were hospital staff and two were ambulance drivers, said SAMS. Eleven staff were injured.

SAMS said the hospital was one of the largest facilities in northern Syria that offered thousands of medical services each month and its coordinates were shared as part of the United Nations-led deconfliction mechanism.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG fighters in 2018 through a military operation by Turkey. Ankara now retains a large military presence in the area, deploying thousands of troops.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Four Afghan migrants jailed over Moria camp fire

The Moria camp housed more than 10,000 people before it was destroyed by two fires in September 2020 [Elias Marcou/Reuters]

Moroccan landlords refuse to rent out space for Israeli mission

Govrin, a former ambassador to Egypt, is still staying at a Rabat hotel nearly six months after he was appointed as Israel&#39;s envoy to Morocco [File: Fadel Senna/AFP]

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib suspended after umpire outburst

Shakib, the International Cricket Council&#39;s top-ranked all-rounder in one-day internationals, kicked the stump after an appeal was turned down by the umpire [Aijaz Rahi/AP]

Spain’s right rallies against plan to pardon Catalan separatists

Spain&#39;s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for trust and understanding [File:AFP]
Most Read

Israel’s Knesset to vote on new government, end Netanyahu’s reign

An Israeli protester during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his official residence in Jerusalem [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]

‘We managed to get Christian back’

Eriksen was awake and in a stable condition on Saturday night after being taken to a Copenhagen hospital [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
OPINION

US and NATO: Manufacturing a new cold war?

President Joe Biden is set to attend the NATO summit on June 14, 2021 in Brussels [File: Reuters/Michaela Rehle]

‘I’m in a whale’s mouth, he’s trying to swallow me’

Packard thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realised he could not feel any teeth and he was not in any pain [Fernando Castillo/AFP]