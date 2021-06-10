Live
News|Emmanuel Macron

Man who slapped French President Macron jailed for four months

Damien Tarel attacked Emmanuel Macron when he was shaking hands with members of the public during a walkabout in France’s Drome region.

French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by security guards after being slapped by a member of the public [BFM TV/Reuters]
French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by security guards after being slapped by a member of the public [BFM TV/Reuters]
10 Jun 2021

A French court on Thursday sentenced a man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron across the face this week to a prison term of 18 months, 14 of which were suspended.

Damien Tarel, a 28-year-old medieval history enthusiast, has been in custody since the assault on Tuesday, which a prosecutor called “absolutely unacceptable” and “an act of deliberate violence”.

Tarel attacked Macron when the French president was shaking hands with members of the public during a walkabout in France’s Drome region.

Tarel said that several days ahead of Macron’s visit to the region, he had thought about throwing an egg or a cream tart at the president, but added the slap was not premeditated.

“I think that Macron represents very neatly the decay of our country,” he told the court, according to BFM TV.

“If I had challenged Macron to a duel at sunrise, I doubt he would have responded.”

Tarel faced a charge of assault against a public official, an offence that carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a 45,000-euro ($54,750) fine.

‘Isolated event’

Macron has shrugged off the assault, calling it an “isolated event”, and he has promised to continue meeting voters despite concerns for his personal security.

Asked about it again during an interview on Thursday with BFM TV, he called it a “stupid, violent act” and suggested it was a consequence of the poisonous atmosphere found on social media.

“You get used to the hatred on social media that becomes normalised,” he said.

“And then when you’re face-to-face with someone, you think it’s the same thing. That’s unacceptable.”

Leaders across the political spectrum have united in condemning the slap, with many seeing it as a symptom of the fraught political climate and declining standards of public debate just weeks from regional elections and 10 months from presidential polls.

“The political climate is turning to vinegar. It’s dangerous what’s happening,” senior leftist MP and regional election candidate Clementine Autain told France Info.

Others saw the assault as a sign of how Macron, a reformist former investment banker, continues to inspire visceral rejection from many French people.

His presidency was rocked by the anti-government “yellow vest” protests in 2018-2019, which were driven in part by anger at his economic reforms as well as his abrasive personality.

Macron, 43, whose personal ratings have risen recently, is expected to seek a second term next year.

Polls show him holding a narrow lead over his main rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Man accused of anti-Muslim attack in Canada appears in court

People gathered at the makeshift memorial set up near the scene where a man driving a pick-up truck ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted Islamophobic attack, in London, Ontario, Canada [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

CDC advisers to review heart inflammation link to mRNA COVID jabs

The median age of people with myocarditis or pericarditis following the first dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was 30, and 24 among the second-dose cases [File: Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg]

Meat company JBS paid $11M to hackers in ransomware attack

JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues [File: Jim Urquhart/Reuters]

In Pictures: ‘People of the Water’ try to survive loss of lake

Residents walk along a dirt road in the Urus del Lago Poopo Indigenous community, which sits along the salt-crusted former shoreline of Lake Poopo, in Punaca, Bolivia. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Most Read

Solhan massacre exposes failure to tackle Sahel crisis

Burkina Faso&#39;s Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire gestures during a visit at the site of the attack in the village of Solhan, [Burkina Faso Prime Minister&#39;s Press Service/Handout via Reuters]

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian officers in ‘undercover op’

Mourners carry the body of Tayseer Issa, who was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]