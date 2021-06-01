Live
News|Sexual Assault

Report finds ‘disturbing’ racism, sexism at US military academy

Report on Virginia Military Institute comes amid ongoing efforts to stamp out racism and sexual assault in US military.

Virginia Military Institute class of 2021 salute the flag during a ceremony on the parade grounds in Lexington, Virginia, on May 14 [File: Steve Helber/AP Photo]
Virginia Military Institute class of 2021 salute the flag during a ceremony on the parade grounds in Lexington, Virginia, on May 14 [File: Steve Helber/AP Photo]
1 Jun 2021

A prominent military institute in the United States has failed to address institutional racism and sexism, including sexual assault, according to a report released on Tuesday, which urges the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) to be held accountable to make long-term changes.

The 145-page report (PDF), put together by independent law firm Barnes & Thornburg at the request of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, states that “racial slurs and jokes are not uncommon” and “contribute to an atmosphere of hostility toward minorities”.

One white cadet is quoted as saying he hears the n-word spoken by other white cadets up to “10 times a day from various people, that’s not an exaggeration”.

Sexual assault also is prevalent yet inadequately addressed at the VMI, the report said. A survey also found that 14 percent of female cadets reported being sexually assaulted, while 63 percent said a fellow cadet had told them that he or she was a victim of sexual assault.

The report also noted a “theme of distrust toward VMI’s ability to effectively investigate sexual assaults” reported by cadets.

“The racist and misogynistic acts and outcomes uncovered during this investigation are disturbing,” it stated. “Although VMI has no explicitly racist or sexist policies that it enforces, the facts reflect an overall racist and sexist culture.”

Virginia Military Institute class of 2021 watches during a change of command parade and ceremony at the school in Lexington, Virginia [File: Steve Helber/AP Photo]
Similar concerns have been raised throughout the US military, which is attempting to remove racist symbols and names from its bases and deal with sexual assault in its ranks. US President Joe Biden ordered a review of the military’s sexual assault policies in January and has promised to confront the “scourge” of sexual assault in the armed forces.

VMI was founded in 1839 in Lexington, a historic town in western Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. The school educated Generals George Patton and George Marshall. But the institution is also indelibly tied to the nation’s history of racism and sexism.

A prominent statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, who taught at the school, was not taken down until December. VMI did not accept African Americans until 1968 or accept women until after a 1996 US Supreme Court ruling.

The report notes that VMI has begun to make changes, but it also says the institute “will likely follow through on its promised reforms only if it is forced to do so”.

The findings follow a months-long probe ordered by Democratic Governor Ralph Northam and other state officials after The Washington Post reported that Black cadets and alumni faced “relentless racism” at the institute.

In a statement, VMI’s first Black superintendent, retired US Army Major General Cedric T Wins, said the school has no place for racism and sexism, and has developed an action plan following “deep dives” into the school’s policies.

VMI Superintendent Cedric T Wins addresses the class of 2021 in Lexington, Virginia, on May 14 [File: Steve Helber/AP Photo]
Wins said the report’s recommendations will be “evaluated through the lens of the VMI mission and our unique method of education, and, where appropriate, be integrated”.

“The Institute will move forward and will be better because of this chapter in our history,” he said.

In anticipation of the report’s release, VMI released a statement acknowledging incidents of racism and said the school “cannot fulfill its mission of producing educated and honorable men and women if it allows racism or bias to go unchecked”.

VMI highlighted its recent efforts to address the issues, including the creation in October of a committee focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. It also said it would soon hire its first chief diversity officer and create a cadet-led cultural awareness training programme.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Hong Kong activists struggle to keep flame of democracy alive

The annual Tiananmen vigil was banned last year on health grounds but people turned out anyway. This year&#39;s event has also been banned with the city&#39;s democratic politicians and civil society facing unprecedented pressure [File: Anthony Wallace/AFP]

Chile president urges open dialogue in drafting new constitution

Chile&#39;s President Sebastian Pinera presents his annual report at the National Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, on June 1 [Marcelo Segura/Chilean Presidency/AFP]

Biden to suspend Trump-era oil drilling leases in Arctic refuge

The remote, 19.6 million-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, the United States is home to polar bears, caribou, snowy owls and other wildlife, including migrating birds from six continents [File: US Fish and Wildlife Service via AP]

US agency failing to keep tech away from Chinese military: Report

The US-China commission was created by Congress two decades ago to report on the national security implications of trade with China [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]
Most Read

Israel rolls back general’s comments on bombing Gaza media tower

Israel bombed the al-Jalaa tower housing the AP and Al Jazeera offices in Gaza City on May 15 [Ashraf Abu Amrah/Reuters]

‘No going back to normal’: 43,000 US kids lost a parent to COVID

Rodrigo Guerra, 33, died from COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, two days after his daughter&#39;s first birthday. In addition to grieving the loss of her husband, Laura Guerra is now struggling with a new reality as a widow and single mother [Courtesy: Laura Guerra]

Fear barrier broken despite hundreds of arrests in Jerusalem

Israeli forces detain a man at the entrance of Jerusalem&#39;s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on May 21 [Menahem Kahana/AFP]

Is Putin trying to monopolise the victory over Nazi Germany?

US and Russian troops meet on the wrecked bridge over the Elbe River at Torgau, Germany, April 26, 1945 [File: AP Photo]