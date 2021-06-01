Live
News|NATO

NATO ministers meet to prepare first summit with Biden

The most pressing subject for debate is winding up NATO's operations in Afghanistan [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
The most pressing subject for debate is winding up NATO's operations in Afghanistan [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]
1 Jun 2021

NATO’s foreign and defence ministers are meeting to lay the groundwork for the military alliance’s first summit with US President Joe Biden, setting aside four tumultuous years with the Donald Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the ministers are discussing a hefty communique being drafted for the June 14 summit in Brussels, which will reaffirm the unity of the 30-nation security alliance – which has been riven by infighting in recent years – and focus on future threats and challenges.

“This is a pivotal moment for our alliance, and our collective security,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on the eve of the meetings. “In a more competitive and unpredictable world, we need transatlantic unity.”

Chief among the challenges is dealing with an increasingly aggressive Russia, whose defence minister announced Monday that Russia would establish 20 new military units in its western sector this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO.

The rise of China and the impact of climate change – two of the Biden administration’s key interests – are also being discussed, along with missile defence, cyber and hybrid warfare, and the use of disinformation.

The most pressing subject for debate is winding up NATO’s operations in Afghanistan.

Biden has pledged to have US troops out of the conflict-ravaged country by September 11, but many are likely to have left by the time the summit takes place.

But significant questions remain over exactly how NATO will continue to fund the Afghan security forces, whether to continue training special forces troops somewhere outside the country, and exactly who might provide security for civilian workers, embassies and Kabul’s airport.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Netanyahu challenge to legality of rival’s PM bid is rebuffed

Israel losing US perception battle as Palestinian sympathy grows

Supporters of Palestinians rally during at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC [File: Jose Luis Magana/AP]

Kashmir man kills himself after gov’t withholds father’s salary

Jameela Bashir, centre, mourning the death of her son at her home in Avil village in Kulgam, Indian-administered Kashmir [Rifat Fareed/Al Jazeera]

Athletes rally around ‘brave’ Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Naomi Osaka, left, has often said she looks up to Serena Williams, right [Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY]
Most Read

Israel rolls back general’s comments on bombing Gaza media tower

Israel bombed the al-Jalaa tower housing the AP and Al Jazeera offices in Gaza City on May 15 [Ashraf Abu Amrah/Reuters]

Uganda minister’s daughter killed in failed assassination attempt

There have been several assassinations and mysterious deaths of high-profile officials in Uganda in recent years [File: AFP]

Saudi minister defends volume limit on mosque loudspeakers

Saudi Arabia has clipped the powers of its religious police who once elicited widespread fear [File: Faisal al-Nasser/Reuters]

Videos grip Turkey as mob boss Peker accuses government

Peker’s allegations have reached ever closer to the heart of government [File: YouTube]