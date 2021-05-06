Live
News|Business and Economy

Judge temporarily stays ruling in eviction moratorium case

US Justice Department argues evictions risk spreading COVID-19, as the federal ban on most evictions remains in place for now.

Staff from La Colaborativa, an aid group, use rubbish bags to pack up the belongings of a resident being evicted in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on March 26, 2021 [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]
Staff from La Colaborativa, an aid group, use rubbish bags to pack up the belongings of a resident being evicted in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on March 26, 2021 [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]
6 May 2021

A federal judge has temporarily stayed an order that found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The stay, issued late on Wednesday by a federal judge in Washington, DC, came after the Justice Department filed an emergency appeal in the case. The administrative stay means there will be no immediate effect on the ban, which was extended in March to go through the end of June.

“Scientific evidence shows that evictions exacerbate the spread of COVID-19, which has already killed more than half a million Americans, and the harm to the public that would result from unchecked evictions cannot be undone,” Brian Boynton, acting assistant attorney general, said in a statement.

US District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington, DC, said issuing the stay was not based on the merits of the Justice Department’s argument but instead is meant to give the court time to consider the motion and any potential opposition.

Opponents of the moratorium, including the National Association of Realtors, welcomed the judge’s initial ruling and said the solution was rental assistance, not a ban on evictions.

The eviction ban, initially put in place last year, provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.

Proponents of the ban argue it is necessary since the pandemic is still a threat and so many people are at risk of eviction or foreclosure. Nearly four million people in the US said they faced eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Nationwide data on eviction proceedings has been inconsistent according to researchers at Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, but a recent study suggested more than 1.5 million evictions were prevented in 2020 by government bans.

Judge Friedrich had said on Wednesday the “plain language” of a federal law called the Public Health Service Act, which governs the response to the spread of communicable diseases such as COVID-19, blocked the CDC’s moratorium.

The National Association of Realtors welcomed the judge’s decision, saying a better solution would be to help tenants pay rent, taxes and utility bills.

“With rental assistance secured, the economy strengthening and unemployment rates falling, there is no need to continue a blanket, nationwide eviction ban,” the group said.

As part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed earlier this year, the US Congress provided $30bn in rental and housing assistance for people at risk of eviction or losing their homes.

Friedrich’s initial decision, when it takes effect, would provide relief for landlords struggling with delinquent tenants and vacancies. The moratorium had been scheduled to lapse on June 30.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request by the Reuters news service for comment.

At least 43 states and Washington, DC, have imposed their own temporary halts on residential or business evictions during the COVID-19 crisis, though the protections are far from uniform.

A separate eviction and foreclosure moratorium for federally financed housing from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development expires on June 30.

The CDC moratorium was issued last September, during former President Donald Trump’s administration, and had been extended three times, most recently in March under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US: NATO ‘door remains open’ to nations that meet conditions

&#39;The Biden administration is committed to ensuring that NATO door remains open to aspirants, when they are ready and able to meet the commitments,&#39; a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? In the Hall of Fame

Animal Crossing saw its popularity surge during the pandemic [File: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg]

Trump’s ‘mini revolution’ is missing a megaphone

Without social media, Donald Trump&#39;s voice is not travelling as far and wide as it used to [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]

Morocco recalls ambassador to Germany over Western Sahara

Moroccan soldiers are seen on an earth wall that separates areas controlled by Morocco and the Polisario Front in Western Sahara [File: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]
Most Read

Former Maldives president hurt in suspected bomb attack

Nasheed became parliament speaker, the Indian Ocean nation&#39;s second most powerful position, following his party&#39;s landslide victory in elections in April 2019 [File: Manish Swarup/AP]

Qatar orders arrest of finance minister amid probe

Qatar&#39;s Minister of Finance Ali Shareef al-Emadi [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]
OPINION

Canada’s blackout of Israel’s crimes against humanity

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seen at a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018 [File: Francois Mori/Reuters]

G7 ends talks with criticism of China and Russia

The G7 this week addressed what it perceives as the biggest current threats: China, Russia and the coronavirus pandemic [Niklas Halle&#39;n/AFP]