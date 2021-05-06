Live
News|Environment

About 170 endangered seals found dead on Russia’s Caspian coast

Researchers say the deaths may have been caused by ‘industrial pollution, fishing or poaching’.

The seal population of the Caspian Sea has for decades suffered from overhunting and the effects of industrial pollution [Marine Mammal Research and Expedition Center/AFP]
The seal population of the Caspian Sea has for decades suffered from overhunting and the effects of industrial pollution [Marine Mammal Research and Expedition Center/AFP]
6 May 2021

At least 170 endangered seals have washed up dead over the course of several days on the shores of the Caspian Sea in Russia’s republic of Dagestan, according to researchers.

“These are the dead animals that we saw, photographed and whose GPS coordinates we noted,” Viktor Nikiforov of the Moscow Marine Mammals research centre told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

Images shared with the AFP showed several seal carcasses washed up on the beach.

The deaths may have been caused by “industrial pollution, fishing or poaching when seals get caught in the nets”, Nikiforov said.

“Maybe this is the consequence of climate change or several causes at the same time,” he added.

He said that it would take a year of “serious surveillance” to precisely identify the cause of the disaster.

According to researchers, the seals were found about 100km (62 miles) south of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, and others washed up 50km (31 miles) north of the city.

Contacted by AFP, the Russian Federal Fisheries Agency in the North Caucasus said it had dispatched inspectors to carry out a new count.

The Investigative Committee, which probes significant crimes in Russia, said it was looking into the incident.

[Marine Mammal Research and Expedition Center/AFP]

Overhunting, pollution

The Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water, is bounded by five countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan.

The seal population of the Caspian Sea has for decades suffered from overhunting and the effects of industrial pollution.

Experts say there are now about 70,000 Caspian seals, down from more than one million in the early 20th century.

Pollution from the extraction of oil and gas there, along with declining water levels due to climate change, pose a threat to many species and put the future of the sea itself at risk.

The UN Environment Programme has warned that the Caspian “suffers from an enormous burden of pollution”.

In December 2020, authorities reported the death of nearly 300 endangered seals on Dagestan’s Caspian shore.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

US: NATO ‘door remains open’ to nations that meet conditions

&#39;The Biden administration is committed to ensuring that NATO door remains open to aspirants, when they are ready and able to meet the commitments,&#39; a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

Judge temporarily stays ruling in eviction moratorium case

Staff from La Colaborativa, an aid group, use rubbish bags to pack up the belongings of a resident being evicted in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on March 26, 2021 [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? In the Hall of Fame

Animal Crossing saw its popularity surge during the pandemic [File: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg]

Trump’s ‘mini revolution’ is missing a megaphone

Without social media, Donald Trump&#39;s voice is not travelling as far and wide as it used to [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]
Most Read

Former Maldives president hurt in suspected bomb attack

Nasheed became parliament speaker, the Indian Ocean nation&#39;s second most powerful position, following his party&#39;s landslide victory in elections in April 2019 [File: Manish Swarup/AP]

Qatar orders arrest of finance minister amid probe

Qatar&#39;s Minister of Finance Ali Shareef al-Emadi [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]
OPINION

Canada’s blackout of Israel’s crimes against humanity

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seen at a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018 [File: Francois Mori/Reuters]

G7 ends talks with criticism of China and Russia

The G7 this week addressed what it perceives as the biggest current threats: China, Russia and the coronavirus pandemic [Niklas Halle&#39;n/AFP]