Atlanta police officer, fired after murder charge, is reinstated

The city board ruled in favour of Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who was removed a day after he shot Rayshard Brooks.

Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was removed from the force in June, a day after he shot Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. Rolfe appealed to the Atlanta Civil Service Board which on Wednesday ruled he should be reinstated.

“Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process,” the board said in its decision, according to the Atlanta Constitution-Journal and other news outlets.

“Therefore, the Board grants the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD.”

Lance LoRusso, a lawyer for Rolfe, said the effect of the board’s ruling would be that the police officer would not return to duty immediately but would remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges against him.

Rolfe was charged after shooting Brooks twice in the back as he ran away from the police on June 12. Brooks, who had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, had fallen asleep in his car, blocking the drive-through lane of a Wendy’s restaurant.

Police body camera video shows the 27-year-old Black man struggling with two white officers after they told him he had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Rolfe as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back, and the coroner ruled his cause of death was murder.

Demonstrators took to the streets after the incident and burned the Wendy’s restaurant.

Rolfe, who was dismissed after the shooting, faces charges including murder. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Lawyers for both officers have said their clients acted appropriately, and they are free on bond.

Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard brought the charges against Rolfe and Brosnan less than a week after the shooting.

“Mr Brooks never presented himself as a threat,” Fulton County District Attorney Paul L Howard Jr said announcing charges against Rolfe and Brosnan on June 18. Howard said Brooks never showed aggressive behaviour.

“After he was shot, for some two minutes and 12 seconds, no medical assistance,” said Howard.

Howard’s successor, Fani Willis, who took office in January, has twice asked Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to reassign the case, saying actions by Howard made it inappropriate for her office to continue handling the case. Carr has refused, saying the potential problems she cited were specific to Howard, so the responsibility for the case remained with her office.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Christopher Brasher last month asked Willis to provide evidence showing why she should not be involved by this past Monday so that he can make a decision on the matter.