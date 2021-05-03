Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Venezuela to begin clinical trials of Cuba’s vaccine candidate

Venezuelan health minister says the nation hopes to produce enough doses of Cuban vaccine to inoculate four million people.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro expects to begin receiving vaccines from the global COVAX vaccine programme by July [Miraflores Palace/Marcelo Garcia/Handout via Reuters]
The government of President Nicolas Maduro expects to begin receiving vaccines from the global COVAX vaccine programme by July [Miraflores Palace/Marcelo Garcia/Handout via Reuters]
3 May 2021

Venezuela will begin clinical trials of the Cuban coronavirus vaccine candidate Abdala this month, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Monday, as the country plans to produce enough doses locally to vaccinate four million people.

Cuba in March approved late-stage trials of Abdala, named after a poem by the 19th-century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti.

The trials are to be completed in July and the first results published in August, according to Cuban state media.

“We will be starting a clinical study with this vaccine, but simultaneously, adapting our national vaccine laboratory to produce, if all goes well as we hope, doses for four million people,” Alvarado told Venezuela’s state television.

A supporter of the Venezuelan opposition wearing a face mask reading ‘Vaccines now’ during a May Day rally in Caracas on May 1 [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]
Alvarado spoke at Venezuela’s main airport in the capital Caracas, where he announced that the country had received another 50,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines. He said the nation has now received a total of 1.48 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

Alvarado also said the new vaccine shipment would be used to inoculate the nation’s approximately 360,000 health workers, as well as begin the process of vaccinating older adults and at-risk individuals.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro expects to begin receiving vaccines from the global COVAX vaccine programme by July, the health minister added, without saying which vaccines would be arriving.

Maduro, whose nation’s economy is in a brutal recession marked by hyperinflation in March, said he would not allow the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clotting.

Supporters of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro participate in a march to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela on May 1 [Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters]
COVAX said in February that it had set aside up to 2.4 million AstraZeneca doses for Venezuela.

Official data shows that the nation is suffering from a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with a weekly daily average of more than 1,200 new infections.

There is now concern that hospitals that suffered from a lack of medicine, understaffing and blackouts even prior to the pandemic could collapse.

More than 200,000 coronavirus cases and at least 2,170 deaths have been reported in Venezuela to date, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US trial opens against companies accused of stoking opioid crisis

Opioid distributors and manufacturers accused of fomenting drug addiction face hundreds of lawsuits across the United States [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

English FA opens inquiry into European Super League breakaway

The European Super League project imploded after fan outrage and threats from the British government of legislation being introduced to stop the Super League [File: Adrian Dennis/AFP]

EU summons Russian envoy over travel bans on Brussels officials

The EU Commission says Vladimir Chizhov was summoned 'to condemn the decision of the Russian authorities from last Friday to ban eight European Union nationals from entering' Russia [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

Asian American business leaders pledge $250m to fight hate

A mass shooting in the Atlanta, Georgia area in March, which included six women of Asian descent among the eight victims, further galvanised Asian American community organisers nationwide [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Most Read

In arms race for air superiority, Russia challenges US hegemony

Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during a rehearsal for an airshow in Krasnoyarsk, Russia [File: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters]

Israel’s ‘shadow war’ and plans to scupper Iran’s nuclear deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks with then Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz in 2013 [Dan Balilty/AP]

India COVID patients ‘die due to oxygen shortage’

A man suffering from COVID-19 is comforted by his daughter as he receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Why India’s COVID data is vastly undercounted

A COVID-19 patient is seen inside the emergency ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]