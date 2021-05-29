Live
News|Shipping

Indonesia releases seized Iranian tanker after four months

Iranian ship was seized because of the suspected illegal transfer of oil in Indonesian waters.

Indonesia said its coast guard seized the Iranian-flagged vessel, in addition to the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, over suspected illegal transfer of oil in its waters [Indonesian Maritime Security Agency via AP]
Indonesia said its coast guard seized the Iranian-flagged vessel, in addition to the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, over suspected illegal transfer of oil in its waters [Indonesian Maritime Security Agency via AP]
29 May 2021

Tehran, Iran – Iran says Indonesia has released its oil tanker that it seized in late January after court processions concluded.

The National Iranian Tanker Company said in a statement that MT Horse and its crew were released on Friday after 125 days as efforts by senior Iranian officials and the country’s foreign ministry paid off.

“Despite undergoing many hardships and being away from family, the professional and committed personnel of MT Horse persevered in defence of national interests and maintaining the flow of oil and its derivatives’ exports,” the state-run company said.

The vessel has now resumed its mission in the region and will return to Iranian waters upon finishing it, it added.

Indonesia said its coast guard seized the Iranian-flagged vessel, in addition to the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, over the suspected illegal transfer of oil in its waters.

Iran’s foreign ministry at the time downplayed the seizure, saying it was over a “technical issue” and such incidents are not uncommon in shipping.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif travelled to Indonesia in April and met with senior officials, including President Joko Widodo. But after the meeting, he and the foreign ministry made no mention of the vessel, saying they talked about boosting bilateral ties and opposing unilateral United States sanctions on Iran.

A main target of the harsh US sanctions is Iranian oil exports, and Iran conceals its transfers using a variety of methods, which include disabling tracking systems on its tankers.

The MT Horse was used last year to deliver 2.1 million barrels of condensate to fellow US-sanctioned Venezuela.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

US drawing up Belarus sanctions after Ryanair plane diversion

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, on Friday [Mikhail Klimentyev via Reuters]

No water, no jobs: ISIL survivors struggle in northern Iraq

Iraqi farmers work in their fields in northern Iraq’s Nineveh Plains [File: Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]

‘We are starving’: Little food for families fleeing DRC volcano

Displaced Goma residents queue to receive food distributed by the youth activist group LUCHA in Sake [Guerchom Ndebo/AFP]

Press freedom watchdog calls for release of Zimbabwean journalist

Zimbabwean journalist Jeffrey Moyo [File: Al Jazeera]
Most Read

‘No longer afraid’: Palestinians vow to fight Jerusalem evictions

Israeli security forces arrest a protester outside court in Jerusalem on Wednesday during a demonstration over Israel&#39;s planned expulsion of Palestinian families in Silwan district [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Why is the Palestinian Authority arresting West Bank activists?

Palestinians celebrate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the early hours of May 21 in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/AFP]

Philanthropy shake up? Divorce spurs changes at Gates Foundation

Since Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce, there have been reports that Bill had an extramarital affair and pursued other office romances with employees at Microsoft [File: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images]

Erdogan opens landmark mosque in Istanbul’s Taksim Square

People taking selfies before the first Friday prayers in front of the Taksim Square mosque [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]