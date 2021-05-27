Live
News|Genocide

Germany to fund projects in Namibia to atone for colonial crimes

Namibian government says Germany will fund infrastructure, healthcare and training projects over 30 years.

Human skulls from the Herero and Nama people are displayed during a ceremony in Berlin [File: Christian Mang/Reuters]
Human skulls from the Herero and Nama people are displayed during a ceremony in Berlin [File: Christian Mang/Reuters]
27 May 2021

Germany has agreed to fund projects in Namibia worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.3bn) over 30 years to atone for its role in mass killings and property seizures in its-then colony more than a century ago, according to a Namibian government spokesman.

Thousands of Herero and Nama people were killed by German colonial forces between 1904 and 1908, after the tribes rebelled against German rule in the colony, then named German South West Africa.

Survivors were driven into the desert, where many ended up in concentration camps to be used as slave labour and many died from cold, malnutrition and exhaustion.

Namibian presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari on Thursday said a joint declaration outlining the agreement was made by special envoys of both countries on May 15, at the end of a ninth round of negotiations over the issue.

Hengari said an official apology from Germany was expected, adding that “implementation modalities can only commence after the president has spoken to affected communities”, the news agency Reuters reported.

Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro told Reuters the reported agreement was a “sellout”.

The German foreign ministry did not immediately comment. Asked on Wednesday if a deal was close, a German foreign ministry spokesman said the minister had updated the cabinet earlier in the day on the status of the negotiations and that Germany was keeping to a confidentiality agreement with Namibia.

The killings

An estimated 65,000 of the 80,000 Herero living in German South West Africa, and 10,000 of an estimated 20,000 Namas, are said to have died during the period.

Namibian media reported earlier on Thursday that Germany had agreed to fund 1.1 billion euros ($1.3bn) of infrastructure, healthcare and training programmes that would directly benefit the affected communities.

Rukoro, who unsuccessfully sued Germany for compensation in the United States, said the reported settlement was not enough for the two communities, which had suffered “irreversible harm” at the hands of German colonial forces.

“We have a problem with that kind of an agreement, which we feel constitutes a complete sellout on the part of the Namibian government,” Rukoro told Reuters.

Germany ruled Namibia from 1884 until it lost the colony during World War I.

In 1920, the territory was placed under South African administration, until 1990 when it gained independence.

The German government has previously acknowledged “moral responsibility” for the killings, which a minister has described as “genocide”, but Berlin has avoided an official apology to ward off compensation claims.

In 2015, it began formal negotiations with Namibia over the issue and in 2018 it returned skulls and other remains of massacred tribespeople that were used in the colonial-era experiments to assert claims of European racial superiority.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

UN rights council to investigate crimes during Gaza conflict

A Palestinian boy walks near his makeshift tent amid the rubble of houses which were destroyed by Israeli air raids in Gaza [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau apologises for WWII internments

Canada&#39;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 25, 2021 [Blair Gable/Reuters]

Rights groups: Charge police who ‘murdered’ Ronald Greene

Ronald Greene’s family was initially told that he died in a car crash. State police later issued a brief statement acknowledging there was a struggle with officers and that Greene died on the way to hospital [File: Louisiana State Police via AP]

US official condemns violence in Tigray, warns of new sanctions

Amhara fighters ride to face Tigray People&#39;s Liberation Front forces near the border with Tigray, Ethiopia [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Most Read

BJP supporters say ‘won’t forgive’ Modi for COVID ‘indifference’

The spectre of sudden and needless deaths seems to have triggered an unprecedented criticism even among Narendra Modi’s supporters [File: Oded Balilty/AP]

Why Dhaka removed passport clause that barred travel to Israel?

Bangladesh was the first country in South Asia and 119th in the world to introduce the e-passport - a travel document with a small integrated chip embedded in the cover or pages - in January [Getty Images]

Israeli attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN

Bachelet pointed out that governmental buildings, residential homes, international humanitarian organisations, medical facilities and media offices had been hit in the enclave of million people [Fabrice Coffrini /AFP]

Ireland condemns Israel’s ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestine

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen on O&#39;Connell Street, Dublin, during a Rally for Palestine on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland [Artur Widak/ Getty Images]