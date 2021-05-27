Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

China says ‘politicising’ COVID origins impedes investigation

Chinese embassy in Washington, DC claims there is a fixation on ‘political manipulation’ after President Biden orders intelligence review of virus’s origins.

China has accused the US of 'politicising' the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic after President Joe Biden asked for a review of US intelligence findings [File: Johannes Eisele/AFP]
China has accused the US of 'politicising' the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic after President Joe Biden asked for a review of US intelligence findings [File: Johannes Eisele/AFP]
27 May 2021

Politicising the origins of COVID-19 would hamper further investigations and undermine global efforts to curb the pandemic, the Chinese embassy in the United States said after President Joe Biden ordered a review of US intelligence about how and where the virus first emerged.

“Some political forces have been fixated on political manipulation and (the) blame game,” the embassy in Washington, DC said in a statement on its website on Wednesday evening.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is preparing to begin a second phase of studies into the origins of COVID-19, and China has been under pressure to give investigators more access amid allegations that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a research laboratory in the city of Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases emerged in late 2019.

China has repeatedly denied the lab was responsible, accusing the US and other countries of trying to distract from their own failures to contain the virus.

Biden said on Wednesday that US intelligence agencies were divided about whether COVID-19 “emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident”.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that US agencies were examining reports that three researchers at the Wuhan lab became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care.

“We are starting to see a lot of converging streams of evidence that there hasn’t been transparency from the Chinese government,’ Dr Amesh Adalja, an expert in biosecurity and emerging infectious diseases told Al Jazeera. “We are hearing about people who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology becoming sick with an illness, we know that this has been spreading since November (2019) and we have seen the Chinese government be very reticent to allow the press to investigate the origins of this virus so I think that raises questions about getting the Chinese goverment to come to terms with what may have happened in the early days of the pandemic.”

Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health with the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, DC, said China’s lack of openness was a key factor behind the resurgence of the lab leak theory.

“There’s nothing really new there to prove the hypothesis,” he said. “In the investigation of the origins of the pandemic it is really important to have transparency in order to build trust in the investigation results.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease, visited Wuhan and locations around the city including a research laboratory and the seafood market where cases initially emerged, under tight security earlier this year [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

‘A comprehensive study’

China has stepped up efforts to control the narrative surrounding the pandemic after successfully suppressing the virus in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where what was then a mysterious new viral pneumonia was first detected towards the end of 2019.

Whistle-blowers, journalists and the families of those who died have come under pressure. Dr Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who was one of the first to warn the public about the virus, was detained by police for spreading “rumours”. In December, citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, was accused of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” and sentenced to four years in prison for her work in the early days of the outbreak. Others also face trial on similar charges.

The Chinese embassy said it supports “a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world.”

The Global Times tabloid, part of the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper group, said late on Wednesday that if the “lab leak theory” was to be further investigated, the US should also allow investigators into its own facilities, including the lab at Fort Detrick.

“Very clearly they are trying to internationalise their way out of the jam they are in,” said Jamie Metzl, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think-tank, who has been campaigning for a new independent investigation.

A joint China-WHO study published in March said that it was highly improbable that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from the lab, adding that it most likely spread from bats to humans via an as yet unidentified intermediary species.

China has also continued to point to the possibility that COVID-19 originated elsewhere and entered the country via an infection carried on frozen food or through wildlife trade networks in southeastern China.

Patients in intensive care in a Wuhan hospital in February last year as COVID-19 took hold in the city [File: China Daily via Reuters]
“The pandemic started in China,” Metzl said. “Let’s start with a full investigation there and expand as necessary. In short, this [statement from the embassy] is an outrageous insult to every person who has died from this terrible tragedy and their families.”

Huang of CFR said further investigations into the origins of COVID-19 were at an “impasse”.

“Ideally you want China to be more cooperative and more transparent,” Huang said. “But now the issue has become so politicised, with the stakes of the investigation so high.”

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Millions in Australia plunged into snap COVID-19 lockdown

A healthcare worker speaks with a member of the public waiting to get tested for COVID-19 [James Ross/AAP Image via Reuters]

‘My son a victim because arrest of Muslim makes a good headline’

Masud Ahmed shouting slogans during a demonstration at his university in New Delhi [Courtesy: Monis Ahmed Khan]

The Very Hungry Caterpillar author Eric Carle dies, aged 91

Acclaimed author and illustrator Eric Carle who has died at the age of 91 [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]

Australian spy novelist Yang Hengjun faces China espionage trial

China has accused Australian Yang Hengjun, standing right at a book launch and birthday celebration with his friend Feng Chongyi, of spying [Courtesy of Feng Chongyi]
Most Read

Ireland recognises Israel’s ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestine

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen on O&#39;Connell Street, Dublin, during a Rally for Palestine on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland [Artur Widak/ Getty Images]

Blinken claims progress in effort to boost Israel-Hamas truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Cairo, Amman, Ramallah, and Jerusalem on a regional tour [Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters]

Villarreal beat Man Utd to win Europa League final: Live

After what seemed like an endless wait, and not just the penalty kicks, Villarreal finally win their first major trophy [Maja Hitij/Reuters]

Hamas leader says group won’t touch Gaza reconstruction aid

Sinwar promised the &#39;transparent and impartial&#39; distribution of international aid [File: Mohammed Salem/Reuters]