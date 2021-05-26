Live
News|Wildlife

Scientists confirm Galapagos giant tortoise species not extinct

Tortoise found on the Galapagos island of Fernandina is confirmed to be a member of a species thought to be extinct.

A giant tortoise is seen at a breeding centre of Galapagos National Park in Puerto Ayora, Santa Cruz Island, in the Galapagos Islands [File: Rodrigo Buendia/AFP]
A giant tortoise is seen at a breeding centre of Galapagos National Park in Puerto Ayora, Santa Cruz Island, in the Galapagos Islands [File: Rodrigo Buendia/AFP]
26 May 2021

Genetic tests have confirmed that a turtle found in 2019 on the Galapagos island of Fernandina is a member of a species thought to have gone extinct a century ago, according to officials in Ecuador.

Geneticists from Yale University in the United States compared DNA from the female turtle found two years ago with a sample extracted from a male member of the species – Chelonoidis phantasticus – in 1906.

“It was believed to have gone extinct more than 100 years ago!” Ecuadorean Environment Minister Gustavo Marique said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have reconfirmed its existence. The tortoise of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus was found in #Galapagos”, he said.

The Chelonoidis phantasticus, typical of Fernandina Island, is one of the 15 species of giant tortoises native to the Galapagos archipelago.

The Chelonoidis species of Santa Fe Island and the Abingdonii species of Pinta island have disappeared.

Lonesome George, a member of the species Chelonoidis abingdonii, died in 2012 without offspring after it did not mate while in captivity with females of related subspecies.

The male tortoise became an emblem of the Galapagos, an archipelago located 1,000km (600 miles) off the coast of Ecuador and which takes its name from the gigantic turtles.

“This discovery undoubtedly renews our hope for the recovery of this species, in order to avoid a fate similar to that of Lonesome George,” Danny Rueda, director of the Galapagos National Park, said in a statement following Tuesday’s announcement.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Israeli court delays ruling on expulsion of families in Silwan

Israeli forces keep watch as Palestinians shout slogans outside the court in Jerusalem on May 26, 2021 during a protest over Israel&#39;s planned expulsion of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem&#39;s Silwan district. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Ireland recognises Israel’s ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestine

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen on O&#39;Connell Street, Dublin, during a Rally for Palestine on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland [Artur Widak/ Getty Images]

Jacob Zuma pleads not guilty to arms deal corruption charges

Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock after recess in his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa [Phill Magakoe/Reuters]

Ivan Duque least popular Colombian president on record: Poll

Ivan Duque has been Colombia&#39;s president since 2018 [File: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]
Most Read

Yoga guru in crosshairs with India’s doctors over COVID remarks

Baba Ramdev performs yoga on the banks of the Ganges River in the northern town of Haridwar [File: Sunil Kataria/Reuters]

Blinken arrives in Egypt to support Israel-Hamas ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke to Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials to support an Israel-Gaza ceasefire. [File: Alex Brandon/Reuters]

Nigeria devalues naira as part of path to single exchange rate

The Abuja-based Central Bank of Nigeria replaced the fixed rate of 379 naira to a dollar used for official transactions with the more flexible Nafex, also known as the investors and exporters exchange rate, that has averaged 410.25 naira per dollar this year [File: Adetona Omokanye/Bloomberg]

Syrians vote in election set to extend al-Assad’s grip on power

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) and his wife Asma (R) cast their votes at a polling station in Douma, near Damascus [Louai Beshara/AFP]