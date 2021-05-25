Live
News|Conflict

US envoy to Yemen to travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman

Tim Lenderking will hold talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the six-year conflict in Yemen.

US special envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, accompanied by State Department spokesman Ned Price, right, speaks via teleconference during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, US [File: Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP]
US special envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, accompanied by State Department spokesman Ned Price, right, speaks via teleconference during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, US [File: Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP]
25 May 2021

The United States special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on Tuesday for talks with senior government officials aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Yemen, the US State Department has said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been battling a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition for more than six years in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

The coalition’s naval and air blockade has exacerbated the crisis.

The Houthis have kept up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and an offensive on Yemen’s gas-rich Marib after Riyadh in March proposed a nationwide ceasefire deal that includes reopening air and sea links to Houthi-held areas.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif last month said his country supports a ceasefire in Yemen after meeting a Houthi spokesman.

The State Department cited the “devastating consequences” of the Houthi offensive on Marib, and said Lenderking will continue to press for the unimpeded flow of goods through all ports and will work on an international consensus to halt the offensive.

The US envoy’s discussions “will focus on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable ceasefire to ensure the regular and unobstructed delivery of essential commercial goods and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen and a transition to an inclusive political process”, the State Department said in a statement.

Lenderking will continue to work with the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, it said.

Earlier this month, the State Department said Houthi representative had “passed up a major opportunity” by refusing to meet with Griffiths in Oman.

US President Joe Biden in February ended US support for Saudi Arabia-led military offensive operations, including relevant arms sales, but said it would support Saudi Arabia’s defence of its sovereignty in the wake of missile and drone attacks.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Qatar and Egypt foreign ministers meet in Cairo

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (right) meets with Qatar&#39;s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Cairo [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Macron ‘silent’ on Kagame abuses: Rwanda opposition leaders

Kagame (right) heads Rwanda&#39;s ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) and has been accused by critics of crushing opponents and ruling by fear [File: Ludovic Marin/AFP]

Actor John Cena apologises for describing Taiwan as a country

Actor John Cena is the latest high-profile westerner to come under fire for publicly crossing China’s political lines [File: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]

Mexican state police director ambushed, shot dead

The attack followed another suspected assassination attempt on Joel Ernesto Soto on May 6, when armed men fired at his state police convoy in Mazatlan [File: Jesus Bustamante/Reuters]
Most Read

Netanyahu promises ‘very powerful’ response if ceasefire broken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [Alex Brandon/AP]

How many people have been killed by US police since George Floyd?

Iran approves 7 for presidential vote; bars reformists

Observers say Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi could be the next leader [TIMA via Reuters]

Mali’s former coup leader takes power after president’s arrest

Interim Vice President Colonel Assimi Goita led a coup in Mali in August [File: Malik Konate/AFP]