Live
News|Weather

At least two killed as Cyclone Yaas bears down on India

Authorities seek to move more than a million people to safety as a powerful cyclone nears the east coast.

A fisherman ties his boat on a shore as Cyclone Yaas approaches towards the eastern state of West Bengal, India [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]
A fisherman ties his boat on a shore as Cyclone Yaas approaches towards the eastern state of West Bengal, India [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]
25 May 2021

A powerful cyclone has ripped through eastern India, killing at least two people and damaging dozens of homes as authorities tried to move more than a million people to safety from low-lying areas as it approaches the east coast.

Cyclone Yaas was powering across the Bay of Bengal and would batter the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal, and also Bangladesh, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“It is likely to cause large-scale damage,” IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told Reuters news agency by telephone.

It is expected to produce storm surges of up to 4 metres (13 feet), which are likely to inundate low-lying coastal areas.

A freak cyclone that some experts said was linked to the incoming storm snapped electricity lines, which electrocuted two people, and damaged about 45 houses in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, a government official said.

The state had already moved about 900,000 people in several coastal districts to storm shelters, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

Neighbouring Odisha state appeared to face the brunt of Cyclone Yaas – the second cyclone to hit the country in a week – where officials also began moving people in cars and boats into storm shelters and other sturdy structures.

In Odisha’s Balasore district, close to where the cyclone is expected to make landfall, volunteers broadcast alerts over megaphones, urging people to move.

“Evacuation is always a challenge. In general, there is a reluctance,” said Vishal Kumar Dev, an official overseeing relief efforts in Balasore. “Often people say, ‘we’ll go only when the rain increases.’ We’re convincing them.”

Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are common at this time of year, and often roar ashore, causing deaths and destruction in coastal areas of India and Bangladesh.

Last week, Cyclone Tauktae – the most powerful cyclone to hit India’s west coast in more than 20 years – killed more than 150 people.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

US downgrades Mexico’s air safety rating, says official

Delta Air Lines&#39; president said Delta will be forced to remove its codes on Aeromexico flights following the downgrade, though Aeromexico could continue to code on Delta flights and members of Delta&#39;s loyalty programme could still receive SkyMiles on Aeromexico flights that would normally carry the code [File: Ted S Warren/AP]

US consumers are feeling less confident about economy’s prospects

Consumer confidence is a key component of US economic health because consumer spending drives some two-thirds of growth - and the more upbeat Americans feel about their job prospects and the overall economy, the more likely they are to splash out for goods and services [File: John Minchillo/AP]

Red Black & Green New Deal: Climate agenda for Black Lives Matter

Black activists are fusing calls for racial justice with climate action and proposing what they call a Red Black & Green New Deal [File: John Minchillo/AP Photo]

Amazon sued by DC’s AG over alleged antitrust practices

Karl Racine, the attorney general for the District of Columbia in the United States, said Amazon’s policies governing third-party sellers prohibit them from offering products at lower prices on rival platforms, which has led to artificially high prices for consumers and let the company build monopoly power [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Bitcoin slides again as Musk U-turn continues to weigh

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were hammered this month after Tesla chief Elon Musk disparaged Bitcoin&#39;s carbon footprint [File: Susan Walsh/AP]

How many people have been killed by US police since George Floyd?

‘A matter of time’: Gaza plans to rebuild despite challenges

Palestinian officials last week said it would cost some $150m to rebuild the already impoverished enclave [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

Yemen: Mysterious airbase gets built on Mayun island

No country has claimed the Mayun Island airbase in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait [Planet Labs Inc via AP]