Live
News|Aviation

Iran denounces Canada ruling plane downed an ‘act of terrorism’

Iran says court verdict a part of ‘politicised’ moves by the Canadian government against the Islamic republic.

Rescuers are seen on January 8, 2020 at the scene of the Ukrainian airliner crash shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport [Akbar Tavakoli/IRNA via AFP]
Rescuers are seen on January 8, 2020 at the scene of the Ukrainian airliner crash shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport [Akbar Tavakoli/IRNA via AFP]
By Maziar Motamedi
21 May 2021

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s foreign ministry has condemned as “shameful” a Canadian court ruling that said a Ukraine airliner was shot down intentionally last year in an “act of terrorism”.

In a statement on Friday, ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the ruling a day earlier by Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice lacks basis and legitimate evidence.

“Everyone knows that the Canadian court is fundamentally not qualified to judge this aviation accident or potential negligence in an incident that is outside the territory and jurisdiction of Canada,” he said, adding the ruling was predictable considering the country’s history of making moves against the Islamic republic.

Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down by two surface-to-air missiles fired from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) battery in early January 2020, killing all 176 people on board, most of whom had ties to Canada and were heading there via Kyiv.

Iran’s final technical report earlier this year said it was an accident caused by “human error” as the missile system was not recalibrated on a tense night when Iran was expecting a potential retaliation by the United States.

The IRGC had fired more than a dozen missiles earlier that night at two US bases in neighbouring Iraq to avenge Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the IRGC’s foreign arm, the Quds Force, who was assassinated by a drone strike ordered by former President Donald Trump.

But the Canadian court ruling, issued in support of some of the families of the victims in absence of Iranian defence, said it was intentional. Another hearing will take place in the future to determine compensation, and the families have said they will seek to seize Iran’s international assets wherever they can.

‘Politicised’ move

Iran’s cabinet in December set compensation at $150,000 for each of the families of the victims, but did not announce a timeline for the payments.

The country’s military court said on April 10 the “officials who had a role” in the downing of the plane have been issued indictments and will soon appear in court with the families of the victims present.

On Friday, the foreign ministry spokesman said the “politicised” move by the Canadian government will disrupt the international legal regime and hurt all countries, including Canada, and renew the pain of the victims’ families.

“We want the Canadian government to exhibit the behaviour of a government that boasts maturity, and behave based on recognised international frameworks instead of pretending to be active in relation to this tragic incident,” he said.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

How activists are fighting homelessness in Los Angeles

There are more than 60,000 homeless people in Los Angeles [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

The devastating human, economic costs of Crimea’s annexation

People walk past a graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin seen on a residential building in Simferopol, Crimea, August 19, 2015. The sign on the graffiti reads, &#34;Ours&#34; [File: Pavel Rebrov/Reuters]

1,621 gov’t staff on poll duty die of COVID in India state: Union

Voting for local panchayat elections being conducted at a polling station on the outskirts of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh [File: Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP]

Bangladesh puts Rohingya camps under lockdown after COVID spike

Rohingya refugees walk in a market area inside a refugee camp in Ukhia on April 6 [File: Miraj Kateb/AFP]
Most Read

Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas: Live

Israeli security forces entered the al-Aqsa mosque compound [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Celebrations in Gaza as ceasefire takes hold: Live

Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas in Gaza City [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

World reaction to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinians celebrate in southern Gaza after the ceasefire came into effect [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/AFP]

Mapping Gaza: Schools, hospitals, refugee camps and more