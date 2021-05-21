Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 death tolls likely a ‘significant undercount’: WHO

Number of people who died from direct and indirect effects of the pandemic might be at least two to three times higher than officially reported.

The WHO is working with countries 'to understand the true human toll of the pandemic,' a top official says [File: AFP]
The WHO is working with countries 'to understand the true human toll of the pandemic,' a top official says [File: AFP]
21 May 2021

Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a “significant undercount”, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which said between six and eight million people might have died so far.

As of Friday, more than 3.4 million deaths worldwide have officially been attributed to the disease since it first surfaced in China in late 2019.

However, according to a global health statistics report from the WHO released on the same day, far more people have died than would otherwise not have, had it not been for the pandemic.

In 2020, the World Health Statistics report found there had been at least three million excess deaths due directly or indirectly to COVID-19, some 1.2 million more than officially reported.

“Total deaths are at least two to three times higher than officially reported,” Samira Asma, WHO assistant director-general in charge of data, told reporters.

Asked how many excess deaths could be attributed to the pandemic today, Asma replied: “I think safely, about six to eight million deaths could be an estimate, with a cautionary note.”

The WHO was working with countries “to understand the true human toll of the pandemic so we can be better prepared for the next emergency”, she said.

WHO data analyst William Msemburi said the estimate included both unreported COVID-19 deaths as well as indirect deaths due to the lack of hospital capacity and restrictions on movements, among other factors.

“The challenge is that the reported COVID-19 [death toll figures] is an undercount of that full impact,” Msemburi told reporters.

“Excess mortality gives us a better picture, because it captures both of these direct and indirect effects,” he said.

The discrepancy is due to several factors, including lagging reporting on COVID-19 deaths in a number of countries; the fact that many people early on died of the disease without being tested; and also that many were unable to get treatment for other diseases and conditions due to lockdown measures.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

How activists are fighting homelessness in Los Angeles

There are more than 60,000 homeless people in Los Angeles [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

The devastating human, economic costs of Crimea’s annexation

People walk past a graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin seen on a residential building in Simferopol, Crimea, August 19, 2015. The sign on the graffiti reads, &#34;Ours&#34; [File: Pavel Rebrov/Reuters]

1,621 gov’t staff on poll duty die of COVID in India state: Union

Voting for local panchayat elections being conducted at a polling station on the outskirts of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh [File: Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP]

Bangladesh puts Rohingya camps under lockdown after COVID spike

Rohingya refugees walk in a market area inside a refugee camp in Ukhia on April 6 [File: Miraj Kateb/AFP]
Most Read

Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, fire tear gas: Live

Israeli security forces entered the al-Aqsa mosque compound [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Celebrations in Gaza as ceasefire takes hold: Live

Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas in Gaza City [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

World reaction to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinians celebrate in southern Gaza after the ceasefire came into effect [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/AFP]

Mapping Gaza: Schools, hospitals, refugee camps and more