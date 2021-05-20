Live
News|Politics

US, Russia acknowledge ‘serious differences’ but stress dialogue

Top diplomats Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov strike optimistic note at first face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden became US president.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov greet each other as they arrive for their meeting in Reykjavik [Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov greet each other as they arrive for their meeting in Reykjavik [Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]
20 May 2021

The United States and Russia’s top diplomats have held their first in-person talks acknowledging that while the former Cold War foes have serious differences over how they view world affairs they can still find ways to work together on issues of mutual interest.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his first meeting on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a veteran diplomat, said it was “no secret that we have our differences”, but that the world would be safer if the two countries’ leaders worked together.

Lavrov praised the talks as “constructive” and “useful”, saying both sides understood the need to mend ties.

“The conversation appeared constructive to me,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies following the discussions in Reykjavik.

Blinken said Biden wanted “a predictable, stable relationship with Russia” and said the two countries could work together on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, combating climate change, dealing with Iran and North Korea’s nuclear programmes and the war in Afghanistan.

“We think that’s good for our people, good for the Russian people and indeed good for the world,” Blinken said.

The discussions marked the first high-level meeting between the two countries since Joe Biden became US president in January and lasted one hour and 45 minutes, longer than the expected one hour.

Lavrov said the diplomats would prepare proposals for a possible meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as June, according to Russian state media.

An official summary of the meeting from State Department spokesman Ned Price did not mention the possible presidential summit.

Blinken raised concerns over Russia’s military deployments in and near Ukraine and raised the health of detained Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, Price said. He also pushed for Russia to release US citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed.

Ties between the two countries have been fraught since March when Biden – not long into his presidency – said he regarded Putin as a “killer”, prompting Moscow to recall its US ambassador for consultations. The envoy still has not returned.

Lavrov said there were “a lot of logjams” in the two countries’ ties and working through them was not easy.

“But I sensed the determination of Antony Blinken and his team to do it. We will not be found wanting,” he said.

Half an hour into Wednesday’s meeting, the US imposed sanctions on some ships and entities involved in the construction of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would take Russian gas from the Arctic to Germany, a deal Biden has opposed. The administration decided, however, to waive sanctions on the company behind the pipeline and its chief executive.

After his brief remarks, Lavrov did not respond to shouted questions on the sanctions.

Before the announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov had said the waiving of those sanctions would help normalise ties between Moscow and Washington.

Lavrov, summarising Russia’s position in relation to the United States, described it as “very simple”.

“We are ready to discuss all the issues without exception, but under the perception that the discussion will be honest, with the facts on the table, and of course on the basis of mutual respect.”

 

Source: News Agencies
More from News

‘Letters of truth’ from South to N Korea strain Moon’s diplomacy

Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector and leader of an anti-North Korea civic group says the law banning balloon launches to the North will not stop his activities [File: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]

Colombia mass demonstrations ‘reflect a deep national crisis’

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty and several other issues, in Bogota [Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]

Wild ride: Bitcoin plunges 31% at breakfast, surges 33% at lunch

Bitcoin plunged to $30,000 just after 9am in New York on Wednesday, then briefly topped $40,000 by 1pm and was near $39,300 as of 4:30pm, while Ether, the second-biggest coin, sank more than 40 percent before cutting that in half [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

EU presents WTO plan to boost COVID vaccine output

EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presented a plan based on export restrictions, pledges from vaccine developers and the flexibility of existing World Trade Organization rules [Johanna Geron/Pool/Reuters]
Most Read

Concerns grow over China nuclear reactors shrouded in mystery

China, which had been transparent about its civilian plutonium programme until recently, stopped annual voluntary declarations to the International Atomic Energy Agency on its stocks of civilian plutonium in 2017 [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]

Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza bombardment

A man inspects a damaged vehicle in the aftermath of an Israeli air raid in Gaza City [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

What is behind Israel’s targeting of prominent buildings in Gaza?

An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building housing Al Jazeera and The Associated Press&#39; offices in Gaza City [Hatem Moussa/AP]

Video shows grisly death of Black man in police custody: AP

Footage from Louisiana State Trooper Dakota DeMoss&#39; body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019 [Louisiana State Police via AP]