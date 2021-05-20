Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India battles rash of ‘black fungus’ cases hitting COVID patients

Mucormycosis, a rare fungal disease, usually infects people whose immune system has been compromised.

A doctor assists a coronavirus patient with 'black fungus' at the NSCB hospital in Jabalpur [Uma Shankar Mishra/AFP]
A doctor assists a coronavirus patient with 'black fungus' at the NSCB hospital in Jabalpur [Uma Shankar Mishra/AFP]
20 May 2021

India has ordered tighter surveillance of a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients, officials said, piling pressure on hospitals struggling with the world’s highest number of daily infections of the novel coronavirus.

Mucormycosis, or “black fungus”, usually infects people whose immune system has been compromised, causing blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

Doctors believe that the use of steroids to treat severe COVID-19 could be causing the rash of cases because those drugs reduce immunity and push up sugar levels.

Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said in a letter to state governments that mucormycosis had emerged as a new challenge for COVID-19 patients on steroid therapy and those with pre-existing diabetes.

“This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients,” he said in the letter on Thursday.

A doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 but is now infected with black fungus at the mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad [Mahesh Kumar A/AP]
Agarwal gave no numbers of the mucormycosis cases nationwide but Maharashtra, one of the states worst hit in the second wave of coronavirus infections, has reported 1,500 cases of it.

Agarwal asked state governments to declare it as a “notifiable disease” under the Epidemics Act, meaning they have to identify and track every case.

India on Thursday reported 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours, slightly higher than a day earlier but well below the 400,000 high seen at the beginning of this month in a devastating second wave.

The total caseload stands at 25.77 million, the world’s second highest after the United States. Deaths rose by 3,874 overnight, taking the total official tally to 287,122.

But with hospitals and crematoria overflowing and the health system overwhelmed, it is widely accepted that the official figures grossly underestimate the real effects of the epidemic, with some experts saying infections and deaths could be five to 10 times higher.

The second wave has penetrated deep into the countryside and the additional burden of mucormycosis has hit a rural health system ill-equipped to cope.

SP Kalantari, a doctor based in Sevagram, a town in Maharashtra, said that a team including ear, nose and throat surgeons, ophthalmologists and neurologists was needed to treat mucormycosis.

“Unfortunately, this kind of team does not exist in rural areas,” Kalantari said.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Crypto carnage abates as Bitcoin bounces back to $42,000

Volatility has dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30 percent within a few hours on Wednesday [Bloomberg]

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay $6M salary to Nissan

A Dutch court court rejected Ghosn&#39;s wrongful dismissal claim against Nissan-Mitsubishi, saying he did not have a valid contract with the company at the time [File: Hussein Malla/AP]

Oxford University college to keep statue of colonialist Rhodes

A statue of Cecil Rhodes, a controversial historical figure, is seen outside Oriel College in Oxford, Britain, June 11, 2020 [Andy Couldridge/Reuters]

Sanders introduces legislation to block US arms sale to Israel

Senator Bernie introduced a resolution to block a US arms deal with Israel [File: Graeme Jennings/The Associated Press]
Most Read

More death, destruction in Gaza as Netanyahu defies truce call

Relatives of Hoda Al-Khozondar, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, react as mourners carry her body out of the family home, during her funeral in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021 [Yousef Masoud/AP]

Concerns grow over China nuclear reactors shrouded in mystery

China, which had been transparent about its civilian plutonium programme until recently, stopped annual voluntary declarations to the International Atomic Energy Agency on its stocks of civilian plutonium in 2017 [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]
OPINION

Why Netanyahu thinks America is stupid

In this 2016 photo, US Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Reuters/Debbie Hill]

What is behind Israel’s targeting of prominent buildings in Gaza?

An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building housing Al Jazeera and The Associated Press&#39; offices in Gaza City [Hatem Moussa/AP]