Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Africa’s COVID vaccine campaigns hurt by India’s export ban

Several African countries lack AstraZeneca vaccines to administer second doses after India bans exports due to crisis.

The AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India was to be an integral part of the UN-backed COVAX initiative to distribute vaccines to lower-income countries [File: Francis Kokoroko/Reuters]
The AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India was to be an integral part of the UN-backed COVAX initiative to distribute vaccines to lower-income countries [File: Francis Kokoroko/Reuters]
20 May 2021

Africa’s vaccination campaigns to battle COVID-19 are facing significant delays because of the export ban imposed by India as it grapples with a devastating resurgence of the disease, Africa’s top health official has said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India was to be an integral part of the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income nations.

India’s deadly crisis and its decision to halt all exports of the vaccines it produces had badly affected Africa’s mass vaccination drive, which was already lagging behind many other parts of the world, John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Thursday.

Several African countries had administered all the AstraZeneca vaccines they received, expecting new deliveries in order to give people their second dose, said Nkengasong, in his weekly news briefing.

But as a result of India’s ban on exports, those countries do not have AstraZeneca vaccines to give people their second doses.

“There is a likelihood that, given what is going on in India, there will be a significant delay,” said Nkengasong, who suggested using other vaccines.

“Countries should be looking at options of how to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccines that are available through the African Union’s vaccine acquisition task team as an alternative, which is a single-dose vaccine,” he said.

The continent has more than 4.7 million confirmed cases of infections including 127, 000 deaths recorded since the virus outbreak, which accounts for 3 percent of global infections and 4 percent of global deaths, said Nkengasong.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt together account for about 60 percent of all infections recorded in the continent.

A little more than 56,000 cases have been recorded in the last week, a 6 percent decrease of new infections compared with the previous week, he said.

Nkengasong said nine African countries have detected the variant that is now dominant in India.

“The way this virus circulates and transmits suggests that it is a question of time before this variant will be spreading more extensively across the continent,” said Nkengasong.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

US Treasury proposes 15 percent global minimum corporate tax rate

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen&#39;s team said in a statement Thursday that a 15 percent global minimum corporate tax rate &#39;is a floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher&#39; [File: Bloomberg]

African Union calls for ‘democratic transition’ in Chad

The new military government, formed after veteran President Idriss Deby was killed in April, is headed by Deby&#39;s son Mahamat [File: Cheick Diouara/Reuters]

Oil slumps two percent on possible return of Iranian supply

Crude futures&#39; decline pushed the benchmark to close below its 50-day moving average for the first time since late April, a bearish signal that may invite more sellers into the market [File: Bing Guan/Bloomberg]

EU warns China: No business investment deal if sanctions remain

The European Parliament&#39;s stance on China&#39;s sanctions is likely to delay the ratification of the multibillion-dollar investment accord that was agreed in principle in December and needs lawmakers&#39; approval to take effect [File: Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Most Read

Israel and Hamas announce Gaza ceasefire

Palestinians sit amidst the damage in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes in Gaza [Mohammed Salem/AP]
OPINION

Why Netanyahu thinks America is stupid

In this 2016 photo, US Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Reuters/Debbie Hill]

Concerns grow over China nuclear reactors shrouded in mystery

China, which had been transparent about its civilian plutonium programme until recently, stopped annual voluntary declarations to the International Atomic Energy Agency on its stocks of civilian plutonium in 2017 [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]

Lawmaker’s post featuring Rep Ilhan Omar draws violent responses

A social media post featuring Representative Ilhan Omar attracted violent responses [File: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]