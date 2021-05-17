Live
News|Child Rights

Friend of pro-Trump congressman pleads guilty to sex trafficking

Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to trafficking of a minor amid deepening probe into Representative Matt Gaetz’s conduct with underage girls.

Representative Matt Gaetz dons a mask on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC at committee hearing on May 12, 2021 [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
Representative Matt Gaetz dons a mask on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC at committee hearing on May 12, 2021 [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
17 May 2021

A Florida politician who emerged as a central figure in the Justice Department’s sex trafficking investigation into Republican Representative Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty Monday to six federal charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal.

Joel Greenberg, a longtime associate of Gaetz, appeared in federal court in Orlando, Florida. He pleaded guilty to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced, including sex trafficking of a minor, and he admitted that he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men.

Gaetz, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, was not mentioned in the plea agreement or during the court hearing.

But Greenberg’s cooperation — as a key figure in the investigation and a close ally of Gaetz — may escalate the potential legal and political liability that the firebrand Florida lawmaker is facing.

Representative Matt Gaetz addresses the crowd during a President Donald Trump campaign rally at the Ocala International Airport on October 16, 2020, in Ocala, Florida [File: Phelan M Ebenhack/AP Photo]
Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid minors or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people had knowledge of the investigation but were not allowed to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Investigators are seeking to determine whether Gaetz had sex with the same 17-year-old that Greenberg was accused of trafficking, according to news reports and a law enforcement source who spoke with Reuters.

Investigators have also been looking at whether Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women, the people said. They are also scrutinising Gaetz’s connections to the medical cannabis sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Gaetz sponsored.

Greenberg’s lawyer, Fritz Scheller, suggested to reporters last month that Greenberg cooperating with federal investigators could have implications for Gaetz.

“I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Scheller said in April, after a court hearing where prosecutors signalled a plea deal was imminent.

Gaetz has denied the allegations and any accusation of wrongdoing and has said repeatedly he will not resign from Congress. A spokesman has said Gaetz “never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex”.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: UN

Shaher Barda’s family left their house in Gaza’s eastern front of Shujaiyah with only clothes on their back following intensive artillery and aerial bombardment [Mohammed Salem/Al Jazeera]

AT&T, Discovery combine media brands in $43bn deal

The deal to combine AT&T&#39;s media operations with those of Discovery will create a separate United States media company as households increasingly abandon cable and satellite TV, looking instead at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube [Richard Drew/AP]

Biden to send additional 20 million vaccine doses abroad

United States President Joe Biden will announce Monday that he’ll export 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses he had already planned to give to other countries, sources tell Bloomberg News [File: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg]

New guidelines on masks stir debate in US, sow confusion

More than a dozen states quickly embraced the new rules, announced on Thursday [Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
Most Read

At least 200 killed in Gaza as Israeli air raids continue

A Palestinian family sits outside their home after it was hit by an early morning Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021 [Khalil Hamra/AP]

US vetoes UN statement on Israel-Palestine for 3rd time in a week

Nearly 200 people, including 58 children, have been killed in the intense bombing of the besieged enclave of two million people [File: Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Islamic Jihad commander killed in Israeli air strike

A Palestinian man passes the site of Israeli strikes in Gaza City [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Israel yet to show proof of Hamas in Gaza media tower: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US has yet to see Israeli evidence that Hamas operated in a now-destroyed building that housed Al Jazeera and The Associated Press offices [Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]