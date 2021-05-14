Live
News|Taliban

Taliban and Afghanistan government negotiators meet in Qatar

The warring sides meet in Doha on the second day of a three-day ceasefire to speed up stalled peace talks.

The Afghan government's negotiations with the Taliban began in September last year [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
The Afghan government's negotiations with the Taliban began in September last year [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
14 May 2021

Negotiators from the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government have met in Qatar, according to the warring sides, after a long pause in peace talks between the two.

The development came on Friday, the second day of a three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

They began negotiations in September last year to find a way to end decades of war. But the talks stalled after a few rounds and violence has escalated since the United States started a final pullout of troops from Afghanistan on May 1.

“The two sides discussed the on-going situation of the country and emphasised speeding up the peace talks in Doha,” the negotiating team representing the Afghan government said on Twitter.

The spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, Mohammad Naeem, posted a similar message on Twitter, and added that both sides had agreed to continue talks after the Eid holidays.

Finding common ground between the two warring sides has been a top priority for Western capitals, particularly Washington, which has announced it will withdraw all US troops by September to end its 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

The Taliban refused to attend a Washington-backed conference in Turkey’s Istanbul last month that was being held in a bid to speed up peace talks. The event was later indefinitely postponed.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

US stocks rise a second straight day, overriding inflation fears

Energy and technology shares led the S&P 500, which fell on Wednesday by the most since February [File: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg]

Women in Mexico use mobile apps during at-home abortions

Women take to the streets in Mexico City on International Women&#39;s Day on March 8, 2019 with green bandanas, the Latin American Pro-Choice Symbol [ File: Andalusia Knoll Soloff/Al Jazeera]

Tesla in deadly California crash was on Autopilot: Authorities

Tesla says in owners&#39; manuals and on its website that both Autopilot and &#39;Full Self-Driving&#39; are not fully autonomous and that drivers must pay attention and be ready to intervene at any time [File: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters]

Amazon had keys to USPS mailbox used for union ballots: Report

Amazon has routinely denied an ulterior motive for requesting the United States Postal Service mailbox, saying it was installed to help ensure robust turnout [File: Phil Noble/Reuters]
Most Read

Thousands flee homes as Israel continues air raids on Gaza

Smoke billows after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City targeted the Ansar compound, linked to the Hamas movement [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

Celebrities weigh in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Bella Hadid (left) and Gal Gadot (right) are among celebrities who have been posting about the Israel-Palestine conflict [Reuters]

Congress members slam US support for Israel

Rashida Tlaib (left) and Ilhan Omar [File: Jim Mone/AP Photo]

US park celebrating the pro-slavery Confederacy faces a reckoning

Confederate flag supporters gather at the top of Stone Mountain after hiking up during a 2015 rally [File: David Goldman/AP Photo]