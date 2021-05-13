Live
News|Police

George Floyd: Officers allege coercion, media leaks

Lawyers for the three officers awaiting trial say the state leaked information and the medical examiner was coerced.

Former Minneapolis police officers J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao will appear in court in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter [File: The Associated Press]
Former Minneapolis police officers J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao will appear in court in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter [File: The Associated Press]
13 May 2021

Lawyers for three former Minneapolis police officers awaiting trial in the killing of George Floyd will appear in court to argue pre-trial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned over alleged leaks to the media that former officer Derek Chauvin had previously planned to plead guilty.

The lawyers representing Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao have said they want the court to require prosecutors to submit affidavits under oath that they are not responsible for the leak to the media.

In a filing late on Wednesday, Thao’s lawyer also alleged that the Hennepin County medical examiner was coerced to include “neck compression” in his findings  – and that prosecutors knew of it.

The former officers waived their right to appear at Thursday’s hearing. Their trial is set for August 23 and comes weeks after Chauvin was found guilty of first and second-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s killing.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is prosecuting the officers, has said allegations that his office was involved in a leak are false.

His office had no immediate comment on the allegations of coercion.

A spokeswoman for Dr Andrew Baker, the medical examiner, told the Associated Press they could not comment due to the pending case.

Chauvin, who was seen in a widely viewed bystander video pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he could not breathe, is set to be sentenced on June 25.

A judge on Wednesday ruled that there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s killing that could lead to a lengthier prison term for Chauvin.

Lane, Kueng and Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Their trial was separated from Chauvin’s to comply with COVID-19 courtroom spacing restrictions.

Allegations over leak, coercion

Bob Paule, Thao’s lawyer, said in a court filing in February that he wants an order sanctioning the state for “its role – directly or indirectly – in the leaking of highly prejudicial information related to potential plea agreements of co-defendants”.

The New York Times reported on February 10 that Chauvin was ready to plead guilty to a third-degree murder charge last year but then-Attorney General William Barr rejected the agreement.

Attorney General Ellison earlier dismissed Paule’s motion as “completely false and an outlandish attempt to disparage the prosecution”.

Paule also said in a court filing on Wednesday that the medical examiner, Baker, initially said there was no physical evidence that Floyd died of asphyxiation.

But after talking twice to Dr Roger Mitchell – a former medical examiner in Washington, DC – he amended his findings to include neck compression as a factor, according to Paule.

Paule said that in one of the conversations, Mitchell called Baker and told him he was going to submit an opinion piece critical of Baker’s findings to the Washington Post.

Mitchell, now chairman of the Department of Pathology at the Howard University College of Medicine, did not immediately respond to a phone message left by the Associated Press at the department after hours.

All four officers have also been indicted on federal charges  alleging they violated Floyd’s civil rights.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

Separate blasts kill 11 Afghan civilians on first day of truce

The three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban and heeded by the government comes at a time when violence has sharply escalated across Afghanistan [File: Nasir Wakif/Reuters]

Alibaba reports first quarterly loss since going public

Alibaba forecast annual revenue to be 930 billion yuan ($144.12bn) for the fiscal year ended March 2022, above analysts&#39; average estimate of 928.25 billion yuan ($143.83bn) [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

As births slow in China and US, ex-laggard Germany bucks trend

Germany&#39;s fertility rate of 1.54 children per woman is still below the US figure of 1.64 and short of the so-called replacement rate of about 2.1 seen as necessary to sustain rich-country population levels [File: Michaela Rehle/Reuters]

Colonial Pipeline paid hackers $5M to get fuel flowing: Sources

Colonial, which operates the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages and lines at gas stations along the East Coast [File: Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel masses forces near Gaza as air strikes continue

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City [Khalil Hamra/AP]

Celebrities weigh in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Bella Hadid (left) and Gal Gadot (right) are among celebrities who have been posting about the Israel-Palestine conflict [Reuters]

What is ‘black fungus’ infection found in India’s COVID patients?

A woman walks past a graffito on a street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

What led to the most recent Israel-Palestine escalation?

Smoke and flames rise in Gaza during Israeli air attacks amid a flare-up in violence. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]