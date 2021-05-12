Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

WHO reviewing Seychelles data after fully vaccinated get COVID

Country’s health ministry says a third of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in past week had had both doses of vaccine.

A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine in the Seychelles. The WHO is reviewing the data after the health ministry found 37 percent of people testing positive for the disease in the last week had received both doses [File: Rassin Vannier/AFP]
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine in the Seychelles. The WHO is reviewing the data after the health ministry found 37 percent of people testing positive for the disease in the last week had received both doses [File: Rassin Vannier/AFP]
12 May 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) has it was reviewing coronavirus data from Seychelles after the country’s health ministry said more than a third of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week had been fully vaccinated.

The ministry and the WHO stressed on Tuesday that the majority of those who tested positive had not been vaccinated or had only received one dose, that no one who had died had been fully vaccinated and that nearly all of those needing treatment for severe or critical cases were unvaccinated.

But the WHO said it was closely following the situation in the Indian Ocean nation, which has a population of less than 100,000 and has been reporting daily cases numbers in the low hundreds.

“Our teams continue to review the data, assess progress and understand the trends,” a spokeswoman told the Reuters news agency by email.

The seven-day rolling average of positive cases increased from 120 on April 30 to 314 on May 8, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday, with almost two-thirds of the positive cases being close contacts of another person testing positive.

Some 37 percent of those testing positive had received both doses of a vaccine, it said.

To date, 57 percent of those who have been fully vaccinated have received the vaccine from China’s state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm, while 43 percent have received AstraZeneca shots, it said. Nearly 60 percent of the population have had two doses, the WHO said.

The ministry said 80 percent of those needing hospital treatment had not been vaccinated and tended to be people with comorbidities. The ministry could not immediately be reached for further comment.

The WHO has said a large Phase III trial of Sinopharm has shown that two doses, administered at an interval of 21 days, have an efficacy of 79 percent against symptomatic infection, 14 or more days after the second dose. AstraZeneca said in March its COVID-19 vaccine was 76-percent effective.

The WHO approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use on Friday. The decision also clears the way for the vaccine to be included in COVAX, a global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poorer countries.

The total number of confirmed cases in Seychelles since the pandemic began is less than 8,200. Cases dropped slightly from May 7 to May 8, the ministry statement said but “the rate of transmission remains high and is of concern”.

The WHO said vaccination alone would not stop transmission entirely, and preventive health measures such as social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing must continue.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

US must put ‘brakes on the Israelis’ as violence rises: Activists

Smoke rises from a building in Gaza after it was destroyed by Israeli air attacks on May 11 [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

‘Perfect storm’ propels Demon Slayer into the record books

Demon Slayer has built up a loyal following in Asia, and the film version of the manga comic is now wowing US audiences [File: Sam Yeh/AFP]

Arbery killing: Three plead not guilty to US hate crime charges

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William &#39;Roddie&#39; Bryan Jr face charges of murder and aggravated assault, among others, in relation to Arbery&#39;s killing last year [File: Glynn County Detention Center via AP Photo]

Indian workers who built US Hindu temple file suit alleging abuse

Workers from marginalised communities in India were lured to the US and forced to work long hours for just a few dollars per day to help build a Hindu temple in New Jersey, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
Most Read

Gaza tower block collapses after Israeli strike

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City [Mohammed Abed/AFP]

Melinda Gates met divorce lawyers when Epstein ties revealed: WSJ

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage in a May 3 joint statement posted simultaneously to their Twitter accounts [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Rockets fired towards Tel Aviv after Gaza tower block destroyed

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi tower in Gaza City [Mohammed Abed/AFP]

Palestinians say 21 killed as Israeli air raids on Gaza continue

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT