DVB calls on Thailand not to deport its journalists to Myanmar

The three journalists and two activists are expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of ‘illegal entry’.

People in Myanmar continue to protest against the military coup [Stringer/Reuters]
11 May 2021

Three Myanmar journalists and two activists are set to appear in a court in Thailand on Tuesday charged with “illegal entry” as the reporters’ news organisation urged the authorities not to deport them to Myanmar because their lives would be at risk.

The group was detained during a “random search” in the northern city of Chiang Mai on Sunday, DVB said in a statement.

“DVB strongly urges the Thai authorities not to deport them back to Burma, as their life will be in serious danger if they were to return,” said Aye Chan Naing, DVB’s executive director and chief editor.

The generals who seized power from Myanmar’s democratically-elected government on February 1 have cracked down on the country’s independent media, forcing organisations to stop broadcasts and publication, and arresting dozens of journalists.

DVB’s television licence was revoked on March 8 and the broadcaster banned from doing any kind of media work.

Thapanapong Chairangsri, the head of police in the San Sai district outside Chiang Mai, told Reuters news agency that five Myanmar citizens had been arrested for entering the country illegally and would be brought to court on Tuesday.

He said they would be deported in accordance with the law, but added that because of the coronavirus outbreak they would be held in detention for 14 days before being handed to immigration authorities.

On Twitter, Tanee Sangrat, the spokesman for the Thai Foreign Ministry said the authorities were “coordinating to find humanitarian solution(s) to the recent case of journalists from Myanmar”.

DVB’s Aye Chan Naing, meanwhile, appealed to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Bangkok to intervene in the case and “help guard their safety”.

Source: Al Jazeera

