Live
News|Black Lives Matter

Arbery killing: Three plead not guilty to US hate crime charges

Three men face federal hate crime charges for Ahmaud Arbery’s 2020 killing that helped spark anti-racism protests.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William 'Roddie' Bryan Jr face charges of murder and aggravated assault, among others, in relation to Arbery's killing last year [File: Glynn County Detention Center via AP Photo]
Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William 'Roddie' Bryan Jr face charges of murder and aggravated assault, among others, in relation to Arbery's killing last year [File: Glynn County Detention Center via AP Photo]
11 May 2021

Three white men in the US state of Georgia pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal hate crime charges in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down last year while jogging.

Arbery was running through a south Georgia coastal community outside the town of Brunswick in February 2020 when the three men, Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan, chased him down and killed him.

The men later told police they thought he was a burglar and were seeking to make a citizen’s arrest.

But authorities in the United States have alleged Travis McMichael had previously sent racist messages, drawing further scrutiny to racism’s role in the killing, and last month the US Department of Justice brought hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges against the men.

Each of the three entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday during an appearance before federal magistrate judge Benjamin W Cheesbro in the US Southern District Court in Brunswick.

US authorities have alleged Travis McMichael had previously sent racist messages [File: Glynn County Police via AP Photo]
The McMichaels and Bryan already face charges of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr, told reporters on Tuesday that he was happy to hear about the charges.

He welcomed the federal investigation, saying it was “a big relief of our family, because we know [we are close to] getting justice for my son”.

Civil rights advocates have accused US authorities of being slow to seek justice in the case, with no arrests made for 10 weeks after the incident, and then only after video footage of the shooting posted on social media stoked public outrage.

Arbery’s death spurred a call for justice in the weeks before George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 last year.

The deaths of the two unarmed Black men, along with that of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, propelled the calls for justice in the US into an international movement against police brutality and racism.

Chauvin, who held his knee against Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, was found guilty of unintentional murder and manslaughter in a widely watched trial in Minneapolis that concluded last month.

Chauvin’s conviction has given hope to activists and politicians who want to see police reform. His sentencing is scheduled for June.

The former officer’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, has filed a request for a new trial, however, citing alleged prosecutorial and jury misconduct, including a juror failing to disclose he had travelled to Washington, DC, to attend a Black Lives Matter rally after Floyd’s death.

A woman jogs past a plywood wall with the names of Black shooting victims, including Ahmaud Arbery [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Indian workers who built US Hindu temple file suit alleging abuse

Workers from marginalised communities in India were lured to the US and forced to work long hours for just a few dollars per day to help build a Hindu temple in New Jersey, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

US mask manufacturers ask Biden administration for help

In a letter to US President Joe Biden, American face mask manufacturers said over half their production would be forced offline in 60 days if they don&#39;t get immediate federal aid [File: Timothy Aeppel/Reuters]

Cathie Wood’s misery mounts as ARKK ETF’s assets drop below $20BN

The stock rotation out of expensive-looking tech names is proving tough for Cathie Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500m from the main fund in May so far [File: Bloomberg]

Brazil halts AstraZeneca shots for pregnant women after death

AstraZeneca is one of two shots more widely available in Brazil, which is home to 212 million people [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Gaza tower block collapses after Israeli strike

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City [Mohammed Abed/AFP]

Melinda Gates met divorce lawyers when Epstein ties revealed: WSJ

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage in a May 3 joint statement posted simultaneously to their Twitter accounts [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Rockets fired towards Tel Aviv after Gaza tower block destroyed

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi tower in Gaza City [Mohammed Abed/AFP]

‘Enough’: Mo Salah tells world leaders to end Palestine violence

The 28-year-old Egyptian football star has more than 14.3 million followers on Twitter and his tweet was shared thousands of times within minutes [File: Peter Powell/Reuters]